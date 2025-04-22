Trending
April 22, 2025 / 12:33 PM

'Wednesday' Season 2 gets poster ahead of teaser trailer

By Jessica Inman
"Wednesday" Season 2 gets a teaser trailer on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | "Wednesday" Season 2 gets a teaser trailer on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

April 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Wednesday Season 2 with a poster that shows Jenna Ortega tied to a chair.

Ortega portrays the title character Wednesday Addams, who is seen with mascara running down her face while Thing perches on her shoulder.

"The wait has been torture," the tagline reads.

The social media post included the caption, "The suffering ends. The chaos begins."

Wednesday follows Wednesday's misadventures at Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts and her parents' alma mater. A teaser for the highly-anticipated second season arrives Wednesday.

Show creators and executive porducers Al Gough and Miles Millar told Netflix's Tudum that the upcoming chapter would be "darker and more complex."

"Season 2 will be delightfully dark, kooky and mysterious. If we told you why, Wednesday would kill us," they added. "Sou our lips are sealed."

In addition to Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will return to portray Enid Sinclair, Bianca Barclay, Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams, respectively.

Moosa Moustafa, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Jamie McShane and Fred Armisen are all returning for Season 2.

New cast members include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo.

On Tuesday, Netflix also teased the upcoming film Enola Holmes 3. The sequel, starring Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), is now in production.

Netflix announced the news alongside behind-the-scenes photos of Brown and Louis Partridge on set.

