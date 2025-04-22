Trending
Entertainment News
April 22, 2025 / 1:45 PM

Kevin Hart to host BET Awards in June

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Cast member Kevin Hart attends the premiere of the "Borderlands" LA Fan Event on August 6. He is set to host the BET Awards June 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI..
1 of 5 | Cast member Kevin Hart attends the premiere of the "Borderlands" LA Fan Event on August 6. He is set to host the BET Awards June 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.. | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is set to host the 25th annual BET Awards show on June 9.

"I love a celebration," Hart said in a statement Tuesday. "It's a chance to reflect, cherish and honor life's unforgettable moments. I'm truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate culture's biggest night."

The celebration, which takes place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, will air at 8 p.m. EST on BET.

"For over a decade, Kevin Hart has been a beloved part of the BET family, and we couldn't be more excited to have him return to host the 25th anniversary BET Awards. His unparalleled talent, infectious energy and deep connection to our audience make him the perfect host for this historic celebration," said BET president and CEO Scott Mills. "Kevin has continuously pushed boundaries in entertainment. On the heels of the successful launch of BET+ original series Lil Kev, we are eager to expand our partnership and continue to bring groundbreaking projects to life."

Lil Kev is an animated series made for adults that arrived on BET in March and was "inspired by Hart's rocky upbringing" per an official synopsis.

In a clip promoting the show, Hart is suspended above a stage.

"And now that I'm hosting, I got to make it big. Taking things higher to a new level," he says. "Very high."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Will Sharpe, Ayo Edebiri to star in Apple TV+ romantic comedy
TV // 1 hour ago
Will Sharpe, Ayo Edebiri to star in Apple TV+ romantic comedy
April 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced "Prodigies," a new romantic comedy series starring "The White Lotus" Season 2 actor Will Sharpe and "The Bear" actress Ayo Edebiri.
'Wednesday' Season 2 gets poster ahead of teaser trailer
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Wednesday' Season 2 gets poster ahead of teaser trailer
April 22 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a poster for "Wednesday" Season 2 that shows Jenna Ortega tied to a chair. The streaming service also teased "Enola Holmes 3," starring Millie Bobby Brown.
'Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered' announced on release day
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered' announced on release day
April 22 (UPI) -- Bethesda Game Studios announced and surprise released Tuesday a remastered version of the classic role-playing game "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion."
Lindsey Stirling, Rachel Platten to collaborate on new music
Music // 3 hours ago
Lindsey Stirling, Rachel Platten to collaborate on new music
April 22 (UPI) -- Violinist and performer Lindsey Stirling is collaborating with singer Rachel Platten on new music. Stirling directed Platten's "Unfolding" music video, which arrives Friday.
Jennifer Love Hewitt returns in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer
Movies // 4 hours ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt returns in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer
April 22 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Entertainment is previewing the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot-sequel starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and arriving in theaters July 18.
WWE 'Raw': Randy Orton targets John Cena
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Randy Orton targets John Cena
April 22 (UPI) -- Newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was targeted by his old rival Randy Orton on the first "Raw" after "WrestleMania 41."
Karol G documentary gets trailer, May premiere date
Music // 5 hours ago
Karol G documentary gets trailer, May premiere date
April 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "Tomorrow was Beautiful," its documentary about Colombian singer and actress Karol G. The film arrives in May.
'Heartstopper' to end with feature film
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Heartstopper' to end with feature film
April 22 (UPI) -- Netflix series "Heartstopper" will culminate with a film starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke as high school sweethearts entering a new chapter of life. The movie was announced instead of a Season 4.
Google celebrates Earth Day with new Doodle
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Google celebrates Earth Day with new Doodle
April 22 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Earth Day with a new Doodle featuring Google Earth aerial shots of the planet.
Rosario Dawson: 'Common Ground' reminds people to care about nature, food
Movies // 9 hours ago
Rosario Dawson: 'Common Ground' reminds people to care about nature, food
NEW YORK, April 22 (UPI) -- Rosario Dawson told UPI she hopes her documentary, "Common Ground," makes people more mindful about where their food comes from.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
'The Slayer has been activated' in 'DOOM: The Dark Ages' trailer
'The Slayer has been activated' in 'DOOM: The Dark Ages' trailer
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
Google celebrates Earth Day with new Doodle
Google celebrates Earth Day with new Doodle
'Wednesday' Season 2 gets poster ahead of teaser trailer
'Wednesday' Season 2 gets poster ahead of teaser trailer

Follow Us