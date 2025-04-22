Kevin Hart to host BET Awards in June

April 22 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is set to host the 25th annual BET Awards show on June 9.

"I love a celebration," Hart said in a statement Tuesday. "It's a chance to reflect, cherish and honor life's unforgettable moments. I'm truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate culture's biggest night."

The celebration, which takes place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, will air at 8 p.m. EST on BET.

"For over a decade, Kevin Hart has been a beloved part of the BET family, and we couldn't be more excited to have him return to host the 25th anniversary BET Awards. His unparalleled talent, infectious energy and deep connection to our audience make him the perfect host for this historic celebration," said BET president and CEO Scott Mills. "Kevin has continuously pushed boundaries in entertainment. On the heels of the successful launch of BET+ original series Lil Kev, we are eager to expand our partnership and continue to bring groundbreaking projects to life."

Lil Kev is an animated series made for adults that arrived on BET in March and was "inspired by Hart's rocky upbringing" per an official synopsis.

In a clip promoting the show, Hart is suspended above a stage.

"And now that I'm hosting, I got to make it big. Taking things higher to a new level," he says. "Very high."