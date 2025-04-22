Trending
Entertainment News
April 22, 2025 / 8:31 AM

Google celebrates Earth Day with new Doodle

By Jessica Inman
Google released a new Doodle to celebrate Earth Day. Screenshot via Google Doodle
April 22 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Earth Day with a new Doodle.

Each letter of the search engine was replaced with Google Earth aerial shots.

An image from the Maldives resembles the "G," while the "O" letters wee replaced by images from the French Alps and Quebec. The second "G" was replaced by a photograph taken over Argentina. The "L" and "E" were captured via visuals from Utah and Australia.

"Enjoy the world's diverse landscapes and features in each letter," Google says.

When users click the image, they are taken to the search results for Earth Day, which is celebrated April 22 each year.

