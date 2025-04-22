Trending
Entertainment News
April 22, 2025 / 9:36 AM

WWE 'Raw': Randy Orton targets John Cena

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X
Newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was attacked by Randy Orton on "Raw" Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was attacked by Randy Orton on "Raw" Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was targeted by his old rival Randy Orton on the first Raw after WrestleMania 41.

Cena kicked off the show on Monday donning the Undisputed WWE Championship that he won in controversial fashion from Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday.

Cena forced the ring announcer to re-do his introduction, wanting the announcer to mention that he is now a 17-time world champion. Cena has now surpassed the legendary Ric Flair for most world title runs.

The now-villainous Cena once again expressed his disdain for the WWE audience and his plan to retire with the championship at the end of the year. Cena says he is the last real world champion and will take the title home when he is done, ending its lineage. Cena says any new championship they introduce afterward is just a fake copy.

The champ also displayed how many appearances he has left in WWE, which amounts to 27 more dates.

"I know you will decide another champion. But the title held by Bruno Sammartino, the title held by Roman Reigns for over a thousand days, the title taken from me in Chicago by CM Punk, the title held by Triple H, The Game, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin comes home with me!" Cena shouted.

Cena ended his speech by allowing the audience to take one more photo of the last real champion. As Cena held up his title, his old rival Randy Orton quietly slipped into the ring and nailed him with a thunderous RKO.

Orton celebrated with the audience and picked up the Undisputed WWE Championship as Cena was knocked out.

Also on Raw, Seth Rollins addressed fans after the main event of WrestleMania Saturday where he was able to defeat CM Punk and Roman Reigns with help from "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman.

Heyman, after acting as a manager for Reigns and Punk, has now aligned himself with Rollins.

Punk barely allowed Rollins to get a word out before he entered the ring looking for a fight. Punk momentarily stunned Rollins before turning his attention to Heyman. The distraction allowed Rollins to get the upper hand, taking Punk out with a Stomp.

Reigns then entered the ring and delivered a Spear to Rollins followed by a Superman Punch to Heyman. Then, in shocking fashion, Reigns got a Spear himself from Bron Breakker.

Breakker aligned himself with Rollins and Heyman and continued to hurt Punk and Reigns. Breakker ended things by sending Reigns through a ringside barricade.

Rollins, Breakker and Heyman then celebrated as Raw concluded on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Love Hewitt returns in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer
Movies // 2 minutes ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt returns in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer
April 22 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Entertainment is previewing the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot-sequel starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and arriving in theaters July 18.
Karol G documentary gets trailer, May premiere date
Music // 44 minutes ago
Karol G documentary gets trailer, May premiere date
April 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "Tomorrow was Beautiful," its documentary about Colombian singer and actress Karol G. The film arrives in May.
'Heartstopper' to end with feature film
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Heartstopper' to end with feature film
April 22 (UPI) -- Netflix series "Heartstopper" will culminate with a film starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke as high school sweethearts entering a new chapter of life. The movie was announced instead of a Season 4.
Google celebrates Earth Day with new Doodle
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Google celebrates Earth Day with new Doodle
April 22 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Earth Day with a new Doodle featuring Google Earth aerial shots of the planet.
Rosario Dawson: 'Common Ground' reminds people to care about nature, food
Movies // 4 hours ago
Rosario Dawson: 'Common Ground' reminds people to care about nature, food
NEW YORK, April 22 (UPI) -- Rosario Dawson told UPI she hopes her documentary, "Common Ground," makes people more mindful about where their food comes from.
'Étoile' creators say ballet show evolved naturally from 'Mrs. Maisel'
TV // 5 hours ago
'Étoile' creators say ballet show evolved naturally from 'Mrs. Maisel'
LOS ANGELES, April 22 (UPI) -- "Étoile" creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino spoke with UPI about the ballet show, premiering Thursday on Prime Video and featuring actors Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou de Laáge.
Famous birthdays for April 22: Peter Frampton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 22: Peter Frampton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
April 22 (UPI) -- Musician Peter Frampton turns 75 and actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan turns 59, among the famous birthdays for April 22.
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
Music // 16 hours ago
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
April 21 (UPI) -- Mac Gayden, the man hailed as the bridge between Nashville's country, R&B and rock music communities, has died at aged 83.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood join 'Ready or Not 2'
Movies // 17 hours ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood join 'Ready or Not 2'
April 21 (UPI) -- "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and "Lord of the Rings" actor Elijah Wood will star in the "Ready or Not" sequel, along with returning actress Samara Weaving.
'The Slayer has been activated' in 'DOOM: The Dark Ages' trailer
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
'The Slayer has been activated' in 'DOOM: The Dark Ages' trailer
April 21 (UPI) -- Bethesda Softworks released a new trailer for "DOOM: The Dark Ages," a prequel game to the popular first-person shooter franchise.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
TV review: 'Andor' Season 2 fulfills promise of 'Star Wars' prequel
TV review: 'Andor' Season 2 fulfills promise of 'Star Wars' prequel
'The Slayer has been activated' in 'DOOM: The Dark Ages' trailer
'The Slayer has been activated' in 'DOOM: The Dark Ages' trailer
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
Pedro Pascal on Joel's 'Last of Us' twist: 'I'm in active denial'
Pedro Pascal on Joel's 'Last of Us' twist: 'I'm in active denial'

Follow Us