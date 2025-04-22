Sophie Nyweide, former child actress who starred in 'Noah,' dies at 24

Actress Sophie Nyweide, pictured at the press conference for her film 'Mammoth' at the 59th Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, on February, 8, 2009. The former child actress died last week at the age of 24, according to her family. File Photo by Arno Burgi/EPA

April 22 (UPI) -- Sophie Nyweide, a former child actress who starred in Noah and Margot at the Wedding, has died at the age of 24, according to an obituary published online.

Nyweide's family wrote that the young actress died on April 14.

"Sophie was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend and new aunt," the family wrote. "Creative, athletic and wise beyond her years, Sophie accomplished so much in the time she danced upon Earth."

"She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else. It was a safe place for her and she relished from the casts and crews, who nourished her talent and well being," the obituary reads.

Nyweide appeared in her first major film Bella, when she was six-years-old. She also appeared in the television series Law & Order, and in the film And Then Came Love.

Nyweide played the daughter of actress Michelle Williams in the 2009 film Mammoth and starred opposite Russell Crowe in Noah in 2014. Her last role was in the 2015 episode of the reality series, What Would You Do?

While her family did not reveal the cause of death, they said "those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and other's who tried to help her are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate."

"Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others," her family added. "She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas."

"She self medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside and it resulted in her death," according to her family. "She repeatedly said she would 'handle it' on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life."

The family has requested that donations be made in Nyweide's memory to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

"May we all learn from her brief life on Earth and do better," her family said. "We must all protect our children and do better."

