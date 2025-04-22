Trending
April 22, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 22: Peter Frampton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

By UPI Staff
Peter Frampton arrives in the press room at the Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023, in New York City. The musician turns 75 on April 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Peter Frampton arrives in the press room at the Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023, in New York City. The musician turns 75 on April 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Spanish Queen Isabella I, who funded the first voyage of Christopher Columbus to the New World, in 1451

-- Pope Alexander VIII in 1610

-- Writer Henry Fielding in 1707

-- Philosopher Immanuel Kant in 1724

-- Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, leader of Russia's 1917 Communist revolution, in 1870

File Photo by Bronks/Wikimedia

-- Writer Vladimir Nabokov in 1899

-- Nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in 1904

-- Artist Richard Diebenkorn in 1922

-- TV producer Aaron Spelling in 1923

-- Actor Charlotte Rae in 1926

-- Actor Estelle Harris in 1928

-- Musician Glen Campbell in 1936

-- Actor Jack Nicholson in 1937 (age 88)

File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI

-- Writer Janet Evanovich in 1943 (age 81)

-- Businessman/adventurer Steve Fossett in 1944

-- Filmmaker John Waters in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Peter Frampton in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Marilyn Chambers in 1952

-- Actor Ryan Stiles in 1959 (age 66)

-- Comedian/TV personality Byron Allen in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Chris Makepeace in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 1966 (age 59)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Sherri Shepherd in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Eric Mabius in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down) in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Daniel Johns (Silverchair) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Amber Heard in 1986 (age 39)

-- Musician Machine Gun Kelly in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Violet McGraw in 2011 (age 14)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

