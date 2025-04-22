Famous birthdays for April 22: Peter Frampton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

April 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Spanish Queen Isabella I, who funded the first voyage of Christopher Columbus to the New World, in 1451
-- Pope Alexander VIII in 1610
-- Writer Henry Fielding in 1707
-- Philosopher Immanuel Kant in 1724
-- Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, leader of Russia's 1917 Communist revolution, in 1870
-- Writer Vladimir Nabokov in 1899
-- Nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in 1904
-- Artist Richard Diebenkorn in 1922
-- TV producer Aaron Spelling in 1923
-- Actor Charlotte Rae in 1926
-- Actor Estelle Harris in 1928
-- Musician Glen Campbell in 1936
-- Actor Jack Nicholson in 1937 (age 88)
-- Writer Janet Evanovich in 1943 (age 81)
-- Businessman/adventurer Steve Fossett in 1944
-- Filmmaker John Waters in 1946 (age 79)
-- Musician Peter Frampton in 1950 (age 75)
-- Actor Marilyn Chambers in 1952
-- Actor Ryan Stiles in 1959 (age 66)
-- Comedian/TV personality Byron Allen in 1961 (age 64)
-- Actor Chris Makepeace in 1964 (age 61)
-- Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 1966 (age 59)
-- Actor Sherri Shepherd in 1967 (age 58)
-- Actor Eric Mabius in 1971 (age 54)
-- Musician Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down) in 1974 (age 51)
-- Musician Daniel Johns (Silverchair) in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Amber Heard in 1986 (age 39)
-- Musician Machine Gun Kelly in 1990 (age 35)
-- Actor Violet McGraw in 2011 (age 14)