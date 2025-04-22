Famous birthdays for April 22: Peter Frampton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

April 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Spanish Queen Isabella I, who funded the first voyage of Christopher Columbus to the New World, in 1451

-- Pope Alexander VIII in 1610

-- Writer Henry Fielding in 1707

-- Philosopher Immanuel Kant in 1724

-- Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, leader of Russia's 1917 Communist revolution, in 1870

-- Writer Vladimir Nabokov in 1899

-- Nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in 1904

-- Artist Richard Diebenkorn in 1922

-- TV producer Aaron Spelling in 1923

-- Actor Charlotte Rae in 1926

-- Actor Estelle Harris in 1928

-- Musician Glen Campbell in 1936

-- Actor Jack Nicholson in 1937 (age 88)

File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI

-- Writer Janet Evanovich in 1943 (age 81)

-- Businessman/adventurer Steve Fossett in 1944

-- Filmmaker John Waters in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Peter Frampton in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Marilyn Chambers in 1952

-- Actor Ryan Stiles in 1959 (age 66)

-- Comedian/TV personality Byron Allen in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Chris Makepeace in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 1966 (age 59)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Sherri Shepherd in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Eric Mabius in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down) in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Daniel Johns (Silverchair) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Amber Heard in 1986 (age 39)

-- Musician Machine Gun Kelly in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Violet McGraw in 2011 (age 14)