April 22 (UPI) -- Bethesda Game Studios announced and surprise released Tuesday a remastered version of classic role-playing game The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

The remastered version was made by developer Virtuous and is available now for $49.99 on Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. It is also available on Xbox GamePass.

Virtuous remade the title in Unreal Engine 5 to upgrade the graphics. Other new features include improved character animations, a sprint button, a new leveling system, new menus and improved audio.

"Oblivion was a real defining moment in the series and for how we make games as a studio," Bethesda studio head Todd Howard said during a live stream presentation on the game.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was first released in 2006 and was followed by another best-selling role-playing classic, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, in 2011.

Bethesda is still working on The Elder Scrolls VI, which has no release date.