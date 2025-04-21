Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas mourn death of Pope Francis

April 21 (UPI) -- Numerous celebrities -- including Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas and Robin Roberts -- took to social media Monday to mourn the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88.

The 266th leader of the Roman Catholic Church and first Latin American pontiff died hours after greeting U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance at the Vatican and cruising through St. Peter's Square in his popemobile to bless thousands of people on Easter Sunday.

He had been gravely ill, battling respiratory issues for weeks, but had vowed not to retire.

"A beautiful day in Rome, but, a sad day for the faithful. RIP Francis," Crowe wrote on X, alongside a photo of the Italian city.

"He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ's love enveloped believer and none believer," Goldberg said on Instagram.

"He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope Frances with your love of humanity & Laughter."

"Pope Francisco has died -- a man who, at the head of the Catholic Church, showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people," Antonio Banderas wrote on Instagram.

Eva Longoria said: "Rest in Peace, Your Holiness Pope Francis. Thank you for being an ally to many of us and speaking up for the marginalized. Your compassion, kindness and humility will always be remembered."

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts said on X: "Very sad to wake up to the news of the passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88."

"It was an honor to be in his presence for the second time in 2016 when I visited the Vatican for a conference discussing healing options involving forms of stem cell therapy...a cause very close to my heart. He was truly the people's Pope and we will have extensive coverage on his life and legacy all morning on GMA," Roberts said.

Pope Francis presides over Easter Sunday Mass