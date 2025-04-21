Entertainment News
April 21, 2025 / 8:40 AM

Elizabeth Hurley shares Easter photo of Billy Ray Cyrus kissing her

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Elizabeth Hurley shared a photo of her spending time with Billy Ray Cyrus on Easter Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Elizabeth Hurley shared a photo of her spending time with Billy Ray Cyrus on Easter Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Model and actress Elizabeth Hurley shared an Easter photo of her smiling as singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus kisses her.

"Happy Easter," Hurley wrote in the post, which also included a heart emoji.

The pair are seen casually dressed outside and leaning against a fence.

Hurley is wearing a cowboy hat and smiling broadly as Cyrus, who wore bunny ears for the occasion, kisses her on the cheek.

People.com contacted the pair's publicists to ask if this means they are romantically involved, but their representatives had no comment.

Cyrus is tagged in the post and Hurley's adult son Damian responded with party and heart emojis of his own.

Cyrus -- who is the father of celebrities Miley, Noah, Trace and Brandi Cyrus -- filed for divorce from his third wife, singer Firerose, last June after seven months of marriage.

Hurley famously dated actor Hugh Grant for more than a decade before marrying Arun Nayar in 2007 and divorcing in 2011.

American businessman Steve Bing, who died by suicide in 2020, is the father of her 23-year-old son Damian.

Read More

Latest Headlines

WWE 'WrestleMania 41': John Cena wins record 17th world title
Entertainment News // 36 minutes ago
WWE 'WrestleMania 41': John Cena wins record 17th world title
April 21 (UPI) -- John Cena made wrestling history when he earned his record-breaking 17th world title win after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at "WrestleMania 41."
Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas mourn death of Pope Francis
Entertainment News // 44 minutes ago
Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas mourn death of Pope Francis
April 21 (UPI) -- Numerous celebrities -- including Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas and Robin Roberts -- took to social media Monday to mourn the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88.
Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
April 21 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg released the music video for "Last Dance with Mary Jane" featuring Jelly Roll and the late Tom Petty's likeness. Dr. Dre also stars in the video.
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- "The Accountant 2," starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal and releasing in theaters Friday, emphasizes the best aspects of the original to make the sequel more fun.
Famous birthdays for April 21: Tony Romo, Patti LuPone
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 21: Tony Romo, Patti LuPone
April 21 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Tony Romo turns 45 and actor Patti LuPone turns 76, among the famous birthdays for April 21.
'Sinners' tops North American box office with $45.6M
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Sinners' tops North American box office with $45.6M
April 20 (UPI) -- "Sinners" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday."
Paul Rudd brings '90s charm to Nintendo Switch 2 commercial
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Paul Rudd brings '90s charm to Nintendo Switch 2 commercial
April 20 (UPI) -- Paul Rudd appeared in a new commercial for the Nintendo Switch 2 game system this weekend, more than 30 years after appearing in a similar ad for the Super Nintendo System.
WWE 'WrestleMania 41': Seth Rollins wins with help from Paul Heyman
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
WWE 'WrestleMania 41': Seth Rollins wins with help from Paul Heyman
April 20 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins was able to defeat his two biggest rivals, Roman Reigns and CM Punk, after receiving help from Paul Heyman at "WrestleMania 41."
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
Music // 23 hours ago
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
April 20 (UPI) -- The legendary British rock band The Who announced that it has worked out its differences with its longtime drummer Zak Starkey, Ringo Starr's son.
Famous birthdays for April 20: Killer Mike, George Takei
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for April 20: Killer Mike, George Takei
April 20 (UPI) -- Musician Killer Mike turns 50 and actor George Takei turns 88, among the famous birthdays for April 20.

Trending Stories

'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
Famous birthdays for April 20: Killer Mike, George Takei
Famous birthdays for April 20: Killer Mike, George Takei
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
WWE 'WrestleMania 41': Seth Rollins wins with help from Paul Heyman
WWE 'WrestleMania 41': Seth Rollins wins with help from Paul Heyman

Follow Us