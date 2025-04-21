WWE 'WrestleMania 41': John Cena wins record 17th world title

April 21 (UPI) -- John Cena made wrestling history when he earned his record-breaking 17th world title win after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cena battled Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday. The bout was Cena's final WrestleMania match, as he will retire from in-ring competition at the end of the year.

Cena, now a villain, had no special entrance for WWE's biggest show and instead just walked to the ring. Rhodes arrived to ring wearing a skull helmet that resembles his American Nightmare logo.

Cena also wrestled in a different style as a villain, this time taking his time to more methodically attack Rhodes. Cena was in control for most of the match, delivering multiple Attitude Adjustments, including one from the top rope.

Rapper Travis Scott then entered the arena and greeted Cena. Scott was present when Cena first turned evil alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Rock did not make an appearance but Scott was present to help Cena win.

Rhodes was able to take out Cena with the Cross Rhodes but Scott yanked the referee out of the ring before he could count to three. Rhodes then faced off against Scott in the ring and took out the hitmaker with a Cross Rhodes.

Rhodes and Cena then started a tug of war match with the Undisputed WWE Championship that Rhodes won. Cena pleaded with Rhodes not to attack him with the championship belt.

Rhodes ultimately decided not to, which Cena took advantage of. Cena quickly kicked Rhodes below the belt and attacked him with the championship belt to win the match.

Cena has now surpassed the legendary Ric Flair for most world title wins ever. Members of the live audience still cheered Cena due to this being his final WrestleMania match.

Also at WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch made a surprise return to team up with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. The duo faced off against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Lynch replaced Bayley in the match, who was mysteriously attacked backstage. This was Lynch's first return in close to a year.

Lynch, also known as The Man, nailed Morgan with the Man-Handle Slam to win the Women's Tag Team Championships with Valkyria.

WrestleMania Sunday was kicked off with Iyo Sky defending the Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match.

The match concluded when Ripley landed a Riptide on Belair. As Ripley went for the pin, Sky performed an Over the Moonsault to stop the pin. Sky then pinned Belair to retain her championship.

Drew McIntyre defeated Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio defeated Bron Breakker, Penta and Finn Balor to become the Intercontinental Champion, Randy Orton defeated Joe Hendry and Logan Paul defeated AJ Styles.

WWE superstars past and present