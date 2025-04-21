Trending
Entertainment News
April 21, 2025 / 9:27 AM

WWE 'WrestleMania 41': John Cena wins record 17th world title

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X
John Cena competed against Cody Rhodes in the main event of "WrestleMania" Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | John Cena competed against Cody Rhodes in the main event of "WrestleMania" Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- John Cena made wrestling history when he earned his record-breaking 17th world title win after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cena battled Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday. The bout was Cena's final WrestleMania match, as he will retire from in-ring competition at the end of the year.

Cena, now a villain, had no special entrance for WWE's biggest show and instead just walked to the ring. Rhodes arrived to ring wearing a skull helmet that resembles his American Nightmare logo.

Cena also wrestled in a different style as a villain, this time taking his time to more methodically attack Rhodes. Cena was in control for most of the match, delivering multiple Attitude Adjustments, including one from the top rope.

Rapper Travis Scott then entered the arena and greeted Cena. Scott was present when Cena first turned evil alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Rock did not make an appearance but Scott was present to help Cena win.

Rhodes was able to take out Cena with the Cross Rhodes but Scott yanked the referee out of the ring before he could count to three. Rhodes then faced off against Scott in the ring and took out the hitmaker with a Cross Rhodes.

Rhodes and Cena then started a tug of war match with the Undisputed WWE Championship that Rhodes won. Cena pleaded with Rhodes not to attack him with the championship belt.

Rhodes ultimately decided not to, which Cena took advantage of. Cena quickly kicked Rhodes below the belt and attacked him with the championship belt to win the match.

Cena has now surpassed the legendary Ric Flair for most world title wins ever. Members of the live audience still cheered Cena due to this being his final WrestleMania match.

Also at WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch made a surprise return to team up with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. The duo faced off against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Lynch replaced Bayley in the match, who was mysteriously attacked backstage. This was Lynch's first return in close to a year.

Lynch, also known as The Man, nailed Morgan with the Man-Handle Slam to win the Women's Tag Team Championships with Valkyria.

WrestleMania Sunday was kicked off with Iyo Sky defending the Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match.

The match concluded when Ripley landed a Riptide on Belair. As Ripley went for the pin, Sky performed an Over the Moonsault to stop the pin. Sky then pinned Belair to retain her championship.

Drew McIntyre defeated Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio defeated Bron Breakker, Penta and Finn Balor to become the Intercontinental Champion, Randy Orton defeated Joe Hendry and Logan Paul defeated AJ Styles.

WWE superstars past and present

John Cena arrives for interviews after a news conference for "WrestleMania" at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on March 16, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas mourn death of Pope Francis
Entertainment News // 50 minutes ago
Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas mourn death of Pope Francis
April 21 (UPI) -- Numerous celebrities -- including Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas and Robin Roberts -- took to social media Monday to mourn the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88.
Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
April 21 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg released the music video for "Last Dance with Mary Jane" featuring Jelly Roll and the late Tom Petty's likeness. Dr. Dre also stars in the video.
Elizabeth Hurley shares Easter photo of Billy Ray Cyrus kissing her
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Elizabeth Hurley shares Easter photo of Billy Ray Cyrus kissing her
April 21 (UPI) -- Model and actress Elizabeth Hurley shared an Easter photo of her smiling as singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus kisses her.
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- "The Accountant 2," starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal and releasing in theaters Friday, emphasizes the best aspects of the original to make the sequel more fun.
Famous birthdays for April 21: Tony Romo, Patti LuPone
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 21: Tony Romo, Patti LuPone
April 21 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Tony Romo turns 45 and actor Patti LuPone turns 76, among the famous birthdays for April 21.
'Sinners' tops North American box office with $45.6M
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Sinners' tops North American box office with $45.6M
April 20 (UPI) -- "Sinners" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday."
Paul Rudd brings '90s charm to Nintendo Switch 2 commercial
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Paul Rudd brings '90s charm to Nintendo Switch 2 commercial
April 20 (UPI) -- Paul Rudd appeared in a new commercial for the Nintendo Switch 2 game system this weekend, more than 30 years after appearing in a similar ad for the Super Nintendo System.
WWE 'WrestleMania 41': Seth Rollins wins with help from Paul Heyman
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
WWE 'WrestleMania 41': Seth Rollins wins with help from Paul Heyman
April 20 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins was able to defeat his two biggest rivals, Roman Reigns and CM Punk, after receiving help from Paul Heyman at "WrestleMania 41."
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
Music // 23 hours ago
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
April 20 (UPI) -- The legendary British rock band The Who announced that it has worked out its differences with its longtime drummer Zak Starkey, Ringo Starr's son.
Famous birthdays for April 20: Killer Mike, George Takei
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for April 20: Killer Mike, George Takei
April 20 (UPI) -- Musician Killer Mike turns 50 and actor George Takei turns 88, among the famous birthdays for April 20.

Trending Stories

'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
Famous birthdays for April 20: Killer Mike, George Takei
Famous birthdays for April 20: Killer Mike, George Takei
WWE 'WrestleMania 41': Seth Rollins wins with help from Paul Heyman
WWE 'WrestleMania 41': Seth Rollins wins with help from Paul Heyman

Follow Us