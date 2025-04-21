Trending
Entertainment News
April 21, 2025 / 4:01 PM

'The Slayer has been activated' in 'DOOM: The Dark Ages' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

April 21 (UPI) -- Bethesda Softworks released a new trailer for DOOM: The Dark Ages, a prequel game to the popular first-person shooter franchise.

The trailer depicts a war between a technologically-advanced medieval society and the forces of hell being joined by the player character, the Doom Slayer.

"In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against hell," an official description reads.

DOOM: The Dark Ages, a prequel to the 2016 game DOOM and its follow-up, DOOM Eternal, releases May 15 on platforms including Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5.

Bethesda teased more news Monday on social media, asking fans to tune in Tuesday at 11 a.m. EDT. Many are expecting the studio to announce a remastered version of the 2006 video game The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Accountant 2' final trailer features gunfire, explosions
Movies // 24 minutes ago
'The Accountant 2' final trailer features gunfire, explosions
April 21 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is teasing the theater premiere of "The Accountant 2" Friday with one last trailer. Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal star.
Korean action comedy 'Good Boy' to premiere May 31
TV // 1 hour ago
Korean action comedy 'Good Boy' to premiere May 31
April 21 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing "Good Boy," a new Korean action comedy arriving on the streamer May 31 and starring Park Bo-gum.
'Weapons' teaser introduces 'Barbarian' director's next film
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Weapons' teaser introduces 'Barbarian' director's next film
April 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing "Weapons," a new horror film from "Barbarian" writer and director Zach Cregger. Josh Brolin, Julia Garner and Alden Ehrenreich star.
Daphne Oz says daughter 'bounced right back' after fainting at White House
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Daphne Oz says daughter 'bounced right back' after fainting at White House
April 21 (UPI) -- Daphne Oz thanked President Donald Trump and gave an update on her daughter Philomena after the 11-year-old fainted during Dr. Mehmet Oz's swearing-in ceremony at the White House.
TV review: 'Andor' Season 2 fulfills promise of 'Star Wars' prequel
TV // 4 hours ago
TV review: 'Andor' Season 2 fulfills promise of 'Star Wars' prequel
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- "Andor" Season 2, starring Diego Luna and premiering Tuesday on Disney+, further explores the interesting areas under the surface of the "Star Wars" universe.
Pedro Pascal on Joel's 'Last of Us' twist: 'I'm in active denial'
TV // 4 hours ago
Pedro Pascal on Joel's 'Last of Us' twist: 'I'm in active denial'
April 21 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal reacted to the events involving his character, Joel, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in Season 2, Episode 2.
WWE 'WrestleMania 41': John Cena wins record 17th world title
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
WWE 'WrestleMania 41': John Cena wins record 17th world title
April 21 (UPI) -- John Cena made wrestling history when he earned his record-breaking 17th world title win after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at "WrestleMania 41."
Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas mourn death of Pope Francis
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas mourn death of Pope Francis
April 21 (UPI) -- Numerous celebrities -- including Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas and Robin Roberts -- took to social media Monday to mourn the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88.
Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
Music // 7 hours ago
Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
April 21 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg released the music video for "Last Dance with Mary Jane" featuring Jelly Roll and the late Tom Petty's likeness. Dr. Dre also stars in the video.
Elizabeth Hurley shares Easter photo of Billy Ray Cyrus kissing her
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Elizabeth Hurley shares Easter photo of Billy Ray Cyrus kissing her
April 21 (UPI) -- Model and actress Elizabeth Hurley shared an Easter photo of her smiling as singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus kisses her.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas mourn death of Pope Francis
Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas mourn death of Pope Francis
Elizabeth Hurley shares Easter photo of Billy Ray Cyrus kissing her
Elizabeth Hurley shares Easter photo of Billy Ray Cyrus kissing her
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all

Follow Us