April 20 (UPI) -- Ant-Man and Clueless actor Paul Rudd appeared in a new commercial for the Nintendo Switch 2 game system this weekend, more than 30 years after appearing in a similar ad for the Super Nintendo System.

The 90-second spot has gotten more than 700,000 views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday night.

"Step up to a new kind of experience and play super together with friends over GameChat, only on Nintendo Switch 2. Coming 6.5.2025," a message accompanying the preview said.

The commercial shows Rudd excitedly setting up a game, turning on a camera and connecting with other people who immediately start asking him about the dated attire he is wearing.

"Seriously? My Super NES commercial from the '90s with my long, black duster, indie rock hair and beaded necklace? Now we're playing with power? Come on!" Rudd said, feigning disappointment that no one seems to remember the callback.

"Time to let our thumbs do the talking," he said, picking up the controller. "Let the games begin!"