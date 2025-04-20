Entertainment News
April 20, 2025 / 10:45 AM

WWE 'WrestleMania 41': Seth Rollins wins with help from Paul Heyman

By Wade Sheridan
April 20 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins was able to defeat his two biggest rivals after receiving help from Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41.

Rollins faced off against Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE said the sold-out show had 61,467 fans in attendance.

Heyman, also known as The Wiseman, normally works for Reigns but was in the corner for his friend Punk after Punk was owed a favor.

All three competitors had epic entrances with Rollins using a flamethrower and Punk having band Living Colour perform "Cult of Personality."

The battle included Punk and Rollins brawling throughout the stands and Reigns Powerbombing both Punk and Rollins through announce tables.

All three men were down after Punk nailed Rollins with a GTS just before Reigns took down Punk with a Spear. Rollins ended the sequence by delivering a Stomp to Reigns.

The pivotal moment arrived when Heyman grabbed a steel chair and had to decide between giving it to Punk or Reigns. Heyman chose Punk but then, in a surprise twist, The Wiseman took Punk down with a low blow.

Reigns was overjoyed to have his Wiseman back and started beating Punk down with the steel chair. Heyman told The Tribal Chief to focus his efforts on Rollins. As Reigns got ready, Heyman pulled off his second betrayal of the night and took Reigns down with a low blow.

Rollins was then able to easily win the match and ended WrestleMania Saturday with Heyman of all people raising his hand in victory.

Other moments from WrestleMania Saturday included WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton successfully defending her title against Charlotte Flair in a highly competitive match.

Stratton was able to survive a Figure Four from Flair and a Natural Selection from the top rope. Stratton put away Flair after landing The Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Stratton also had a notable, Barbie-themed entrance.

Jey Uso defeated Gunther in the opening match to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Uso, who wanted revenge for what Gunther did to his twin brother Jimmy Uso, won the match after placing The Ring General in his own sleeper hold.

The New Day defeated The War Raiders to become the World Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill defeated Naomi, Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight to become the United States Champion, and El Grande Americano defeated Rey Fenix, who was substituting for an injured Rey Mysterio.

