Famous birthdays for April 19: Ashley Judd, Simu Liu

1 of 2 | Ashley Judd speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on September 18, 2023. The actor turns 57 on April 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Statesman Roger Sherman, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, in 1721

-- First lady Lucretia Garfield in 1832

-- Music patron Augustus Juilliard in 1836

-- Actor Hugh O'Brian in 1925

-- Actor Jayne Mansfield in 1933

-- Actor Dudley Moore in 1935

-- Actor Elinor Donahue in 1937 (age 88)

-- Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, in 1939 (age 86)

-- Actor Tim Curry in 1946 (age 79)

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

-- Actor Tony Plana in 1952 (age 73)

-- Colombian President Gustavo Petro in 1960 (age 65)

-- Motorsports Hall of Fame of America member Al Unser Jr. in 1962 (age 63)

-- Record producer Suge Knight in 1965 (age 60)

-- Musician Dar Williams in 1967 (age 58)

-- Mswati III, king of Eswatini, in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Ashley Judd in 1968 (age 57)

-- TV personality Jesse James in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Jennifer Esposito in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor James Franco in 1978 (age 47)

File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

-- TV personality/businesswoman Joanna Gaines in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Kate Hudson in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Hayden Christensen in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno in 1981 (age 44)

-- Comedian/actor Ali Wong in 1982 (age 43)

-- Filmmaker Blitz Bazawule in 1982 (age 43)

-- Former WNBA star Candace Parker in 1986 (age 39)

-- Former tennis player Maria Sharapova in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Simu Liu in 1989 (age 36)