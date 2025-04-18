WWE 'WrestleMania 41' predictions: Who will win?

April 18 (UPI) -- WWE once again presents its biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 41, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas across two nights on Saturday and Sunday.

New champions will be crowned and epic rivalries will be settled as WWE's best compete on the grandest stage of them all. The two-night extravaganza will air on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally starting at 7 p.m. EDT.

Here are the marquee matches scheduled to take place and UPI's predicted winners.

Saturday's matches

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) in a Triple Threat match

The main event for WrestleMania Saturday night features not only three of WWE's biggest stars but three men who have been linked together since 2012 when Reigns and Rollins arrived onto the scene as The Shield. A lot has changed since 2012 but animosity between the grapplers still lingers.

Things really took off at the Royal Rumble when Punk was able to eliminate both Reigns and Rollins at the same time. Punk himself was then quickly eliminated, leading to a chaotic and violent brawl between all three outside the ring. Rollins has tried to injure both Reigns and Punk, adding extra fuel to the fire.

The key wrinkle in this match is how Punk was able to secure Heyman in his corner despite his job as Reigns' wiseman. Punk was owed a favor from his old friend and manager after The Cult of Personality assisted Reigns at War Games. Where Heyman's allegiances lie may determine who wins this match. As Rollins said on Raw, the winner will define the professional wrestling industry.

Punk, with this match, gets his first WrestleMania main event spot, something that is well deserved and long overdue.

Predicted winner: CM Punk

Tiffany Stratton (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton has her first real test as a champion on WWE's biggest stage as she defends her title against Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair.

This feud has gotten personal, with Stratton mentioning Flair's recent divorce and Flair firing back that Stratton's boyfriend, fellow WWE star Ludwig Kaiser, is in her DMs. Fans seem to have sided with Stratton, however, as she is seen as the newer star who deserves a chance to shine.

Flair, now a veteran at this point, is historically one of WWE's most talented and dominant women who is always involved in championship matches at WrestleMania. The bout has the potential to be the most heated at the event as fans have become invested in all the drama. Perhaps it truly is "Tiffy Time" and time for someone newer.

Predicted winner: Tiffany Stratton

Gunther (champion) vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will attempt to prove he is worthy of a world championship as he takes on the brute Gunther in what is sure to be a physical and hard-hitting match.

Uso consistently gets some of the loudest crowd reactions in WWE as fans cheer his signature catchphrase, "YEET!" The "YEET!" army will be out in full force at WrestleMania, cheering on Uso, who has lost to Gunther in the past.

Jey Uso also has added motivation to defeat Gunther after The Ring General violently attacked his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. With the WWE universe behind him, it's time for Jey Uso to gain championship gold and solidify himself as one of WWE's most popular and premiere wrestlers.

Predicted winner: Jey Uso

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

One of WWE's most shocking moments from the past year comes to a head as Jade Cargill and Naomi finally meet one-on-one. These former friends turned rivals were both on the same team with Bianca Belair until Cargill was mysteriously attacked backstage and left a bloody mess.

The mystery persisted for weeks as Naomi grew closer to Belair, with the duo even briefly claiming the Women's Tag Team Championships. The mystery attacker was finally revealed at Elimination Chamber after Cargill made a sudden return to immediately attack Naomi, much to the surprise of Belair.

Now Naomi has fully double-downed as a villain and has admitted to wanting Belair all to herself. Cargill, still relatively new in WWE, can finally get her career started with a win against her bitter rival. WWE appears to have big plans for Cargill, and it all starts at WrestleMania.

Predicted winner: Jade Cargill

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Hall of Famer and legendary luchador Rey Mysterio will defend the honor of lucha libre when he takes on El Grande Americano, who is clearly Chad Gable in disguise. Gable created the fake persona after weeks of losing to luchadors, causing him to travel to Mexico to train.

When Gable returned, he refused to wrestle and used a doctor's note to get out of matches. Competing in Gable's place was El Grande Americano, a patriotic-themed luchador who hails from the Gulf of America and who wrestles exactly like Gable.

Rey Mysterio, fed up with Gable's antics and offensive character, looks to end the charade once and for all. It should be considered a wrestling war crime if Mysterio, one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time, loses to Gable's goofy El Grande Americano.

Predicted winner: Rey Mysterio

Sunday's matches

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship

This is it. The main event for WrestleMania Sunday could very well be one of the most important matches in WWE history. Cody Rhodes takes on the now villainous John Cena in a battle for the soul of professional wrestling.

Cena's shocking heel turn, the biggest heel turn since Hulk Hogan became Hollywood Hulk Hogan in 1996, has turned WWE upside down as the ultimate good guy has now gone to the dark side.

Cena, who is in his final year, has expressed his distaste for wrestling fans and how he never got proper respect during his history-making career. Cena has vowed to ruin professional wrestling in his final year by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. The win will give Cena the record for most world title wins, surpassing the legendary Ric Flair.

Cena claims if he wins, he will hold onto the title for the rest of 2025 and then take the championship home, with fans knowing that a replacement WWE Championship will just be a copy.

It's up to the son of the late, great, Dusty Rhodes to save wrestling itself and defend the honor of the fans. Cena has also aligned himself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who will surely get involved in the bout. Cena seems as determined as ever to win as he competes at his final WrestleMania.

Predicted winner: John Cena

Iyo Sky (champion) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship

Iyo Sky finds herself defending her recently won Women's World Championship against two of WWE's most popular stars in Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Sky won the title off of Ripley in March after Ripley got distracted by Belair. Ripley was offered a rematch in April where Belair was named the special guest referee. Belair ended the match early, however, and gave a no-contest ruling after she was attacked by both competitors, leading to this Triple Threat bout.

Ripley and Belair seem too focused on each other while ignoring the champion. Sky will have to take advantage of that fact and utilize her impressive arsenal of aerial attacks if she wants to remain champion. Belair may also find herself distracted by her two friends Naomi and Jade Cargill, who battle it out on Saturday.

Predicted winner: Iyo Sky

Bron Breakker (champion) vs. Finn Balor vs. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker has his work cut out for him as he takes on the red hot Penta and the Judgement Day's Finn Balor and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. Balor seems confident that the Intercontinental Championship is all but his as he expects Dominik Mysterio to completely back him up during the bout.

Dominik Mysterio, however, could be planning something with his girlfriend, Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan, who appears eager to kick Balor out of Judgement Day.

The one to look out for is Penta, who has taken WWE by storm after joining the company at the start of the year. Penta, who uses high-flying luchador moves, has won over WWE fans with his unique style and presentation. One thing is for sure, Breakker is not going down without a fight.

Predicted winner: "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio

Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

Social media personality and YouTuber Logan Paul kicked off 2025 stating his intent to become a world champion and appear in WWE full time. Paul, so far, has been unsuccessful after competing in both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. Now, he must face veteran and future Hall of Famer AJ Styles on WWE's biggest stage.

Styles, still one of the best wrestlers in the company, will bring the fight to Paul, who still sometimes struggles inside the ring. Paul is a risk-taker and will surely want to go all out for WrestleMania by performing a big, death-defying move. Styles, no stranger to high-flying moves, will welcome the risk-taking.

If Paul is serious about appearing on WWE full time and competing for championships, he must defeat Styles.

Predicted winner: Logan Paul