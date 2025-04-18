Actor Haley Joel Osment charged with public intoxication, cocaine possession

April 18 (UPI) -- Actor Haley Joel Osment, of The Sixth Sense fame, has been arrested in California on drug- and alcohol-related charges.

District Attorney David Anderson of Mono County, located in eastern California along the border with Nevada, announced that the 37-year-old was charged Thursday in a statement.

Osment faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct while under the influence of alcohol in public and possession of cocaine.

He is due to be arraigned in the Mono County Superior Court on July 7.

Specifics about the allegations were not detailed.

This is not Osment's only run-in with the law.

In 2006, the then-18-year-old was charged with possession of marijuana and drunken driving after a vehicle accident in California.

Osment is a former child actor who became a household name following his starring role as Cole Sear in 1999's The Sixth Sense. Two years later, he starred as David in director Steven Spielberg's A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

Though never regaining the fame he achieved early in his youth, Osment has spent the last two decades performing in movies and TV shows, with more than 127 credits to his name during his career, according to IMDb.