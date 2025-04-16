Trending
April 16, 2025 / 3:23 PM

Nate Bargatze to host Emmy Awards

By Jessica Inman
Nate Bargatze appears backstage during the Golden Globe Awards in January. He will host this year's Emmys. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nate Bargatze appears backstage during the Golden Globe Awards in January. He will host this year's Emmys. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will host the Emmys.

The 77th annual Emmy Awards will take place Sept. 14 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Bargatze was recently a presenter at the Golden Globe Awards, and his comedy specials include The Tennessee Kid, The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze: Hello World and Your Friend, Nate Bargatze.

"It's a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I'm beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world," he said in press release.

Nominations for the show will be announced July 15.

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego said, "Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multigenerational audiences around the globe."

