April 15, 2025 / 12:42 PM

Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde criticize Katy Perry space flight

By Jessica Inman
Emily Ratajkowski shared her "disgust" over Monday's Blue Origin flight that included pop star Katy Perry. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Emily Ratajkowski shared her "disgust" over Monday's Blue Origin flight that included pop star Katy Perry. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Model Emily Ratajkowski, actress Olivia Wilde and other celebrities are criticizing the Blue Origin flight that took pop icon Katy Perry to the edge of Earth's atmosphere Monday.

Ratajkowski, 33, took to TikTok to express her "disgust" with the NS-31 Mission, which also included Nobel Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen, ex-rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn and Lauren Sanchez, who is engaged to Amazon founder and Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos.

"This is beyond parody," Ratajkowski said in her video. "Saying that you care about mother Earth and it's about mother Earth, and you're going up in a space ship that is built and paid for by a company that's single-handedly destroying the planet -- look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? For what? What was the marketing there? And then to try to make it -- like I'm disgusted, literally, I'm disgusted."

Perry knelt and kissed the Earth upon her return around 9:50 a.m., saying that the trip was "not about me."

"It's not about singing my songs, it's about a collective energy in there, it's about us, it's about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging, and it's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth," she said, per Men's Journal.

Perry's reaction yielded several internet memes, including one with the caption that read, "getting off a commercial flight in 2025," in an apparent reference to recent aircraft crashes.

Tron actress Wilde, 41, commented on the post, writing, "Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess."

Comedian Amy Schumer also took to Instagram to make fun of the flight, with an apparent reference to the daisy Perry brought with her.

"Last second, they added me to space," she said. "And I'm going to space."

She held up a small toy and continued, "I'm bringing this thing. It has no meaning to me, but it was in my bag, and I was like on the subway when I got the text, and they were like, 'Do you want to go to space?' So, I'm going to space. And thank you to everyone who got me here, and I'll see you guys in space."

Katy Perry turns 40: a look back

Katy Perry attends an interview session on MuchOnDemand, a celebrity and fan showcase, at the MuchMusic studios in Toronto on December 15, 2008. That summer, her hit song "I Kissed a Girl" topped the Billboard chart. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

