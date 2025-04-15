WWE: Seth Rollins stomps Roman Reigns, CM Punk ahead of 'WrestleMania'

April 15 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins had the last laugh as he took out both Roman Reigns and CM Punk on Raw, just ahead of their WrestleMania 41 main event match.

Rollins, on Monday, took advantage of Reigns having issues with his special counsel, Paul Heyman. Rollins, Reigns and Punk will face off in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 in the main event for April 19.

Heyman, known as the wiseman, still accompanied Reigns to the ring despite being in hot water with the Tribal Chief due to the favor he owes CM Punk.

Heyman, because Punk agreed to help Roman during War Games in November, must accompany Punk to the ring and act as his manager at WrestleMania 41. Punk requested the favor due to his friendship with Heyman and wanting to get under Roman's skin.

The Tribal Chief berated Heyman in the ring for betraying him until Rollins crashed the party. Rollins told Reigns that Heyman never had to accept Punk's offer and expressed how he must win their Triple Threat match as the winner will define the future of professional wrestling.

"If this business is filled with people like me who will sacrifice physical and mental well-being to always do what is best for business, then the business not only lives, but it thrives," Rollins said.

Reigns eventually grew tired of Rollins bringing up how Heyman has picked Punk's side and attacked The Visionary. Heyman celebrated next to Roman before the Tribal Chief shoved his cherished wiseman to the ground in anger.

This caused CM Punk to hit the ring and exchange punches with Reigns. Punk went to check on Heyman, allowing Reigns to knock him out with a Spear.

Rollins then slipped back into the ring and nailed Reigns with a steel chair as his back was turned, a callback to when Rollins betrayed Reigns when they were members of The Shield back in 2014.

Rollins ended things by delivering his signature Stomp to both Punk and Reigns as Raw concluded on Netflix.

WrestleMania 41 is taking place in Las Vegas over two nights on April 19 and April 20. The main event on April 20 will feature Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against a now villainous John Cena.