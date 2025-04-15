Trending
Entertainment News
April 15, 2025 / 12:56 PM

WWE's Cody Rhodes to launch podcast 'What Do You Wanna Talk About'

By Wade Sheridan
April 15 (UPI) -- Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to launch a podcast titled What Do You Wanna Talk About.

The podcast, which hails from WWE and Fanatics, will have its first episode released later in April with new episodes launching every other week.

Rhodes will be interviewing fellow WWE stars and legends as they discuss never-before-heard stories and the moments that defined their career.

Confirmed guests include current WWE stars Randy Orton and Bianca Belair. Episodes will be available across all audio platforms and WWE's YouTube channel.

The title, What Do You Wanna Talk About, is a reference to how Rhodes always addresses the audience in WWE.

WWE announced in March a partnership with Fanatics on producing and distributing all WWE podcasts. Fanatics, in 2022, became WWE's exclusive e-commerce partner.

Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against a now villainous John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 on April 20.

