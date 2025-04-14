Trending
April 14, 2025 / 1:56 PM

'Waiting for Godot' with Keanu Reeves to open on Broadway in September

By Jessica Inman
Keanu Reeves will make his Broadway debut in a new production of "Waiting for Godot." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Keanu Reeves will make his Broadway debut in a new production of "Waiting for Godot." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves will take to the Broadway stage for the first time in a new production of Waiting for Godot, which opens Sept. 28.

Previews start Sept. 13, and the show wraps Jan. 4, 2026, at the Hudson Theatre.

Waiting for Godot is a play written by Samuel Beckett that debuted on stage in 1953. It centers on the characters Estragon (Reeves) and Vladimir (Alex Winter) as they talk while waiting for the arrival of the mysterious Godot.

Reeves and Winter previously starred together in the 1989 movie Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. Reeves, who plays the title character in the John Wick film series, will reprise the role in the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, which opens June 6.

Tickets for Waiting for Godot go on sale April 23, but presale options are available for American Express cardholders on April 16.

Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne attend 'John Wick: Chapter 4' premiere in LA

Keanu Reeves (L) and Laurence Fishburne attend the premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on March 20, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

