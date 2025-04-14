Trending
Leslie Odom Jr. to return to 'Hamilton'

By Jessica Inman
Leslie Odom Jr. attends the SAG Awards in 2022. He is set to return to the Broadway Stage in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 14 (UPI) -- Leslie Odom Jr. will return to the Broadway stage in September, reprising his role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton.

"I kinda feel like I was born on stage at the Richard Rodgers theater," the actor and singer, 43, wrote on social media Monday. "Hamilton opened on my actual birthday a decade ago. For 12 weeks this fall, starting on September 9, I'll return to the place of my birth. Gonna feel so good to be home. See you soon!"

Odom Jr. originated the role of Burr in Hamilton in 2015 and has since portrayed Dr. Arbuthnot in the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express, Draemond in the TV series Abbott Elementary, and Victor Fielding in the 2023 movie The Exorcist: Believer.

He will reprise his role as Burr through Nov. 23.

"Time to get the rest of the og cast!" one fan commented on a social media post announcing the news.

The Hamilton cast presently includes Nicholas Christopher as Burr, Trey Curtis as Alexander Hamilton and Tamar Greene as George Washington. The muuscal also stars Jacob Guzman, Colby Lewis, Jarrod Spector, Ebrin R. Stanley, Cherry Torres, Stephanie Umoh, Morgan Anita Wood, Reanne Acasio, Adam Ali-Perez, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Chloe Campbell, Marc Delacruz and Alexander Ferguson.

