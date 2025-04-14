John Travolta honors late son Jett on his birthday

April 14 (UPI) -- John Travolta wished his late son, Jett, a happy birthday Sunday.

Jett died at age 16 in 2009 after having a seizure. Sunday would have marked his 33rd birthday.

"Happy birthday Jett -- I miss you so much! Love you forever!" Travolta wrote on Instagram.

He shared a photograph of himself smiling while holding a young Jett.

"May his memory be eternal," actress Rita Wilson commented on the post.

Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, died in 2020, and the actor, best known for his roles in Grease and Pulp Fiction, shared his insights into the mourning process in 2021, People reports.

"Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead you to heal," he said in an Esquire Spain interview, per People. "Your grief is different from another person's journey. The most important thing you can do to help another person when they are in mourning is allow them to live through it and not complicate it with yours."

Travolta and Preston also had a daughter, Ella Bleu, and another son, Benjamin, together.