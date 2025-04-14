Trending
Entertainment News
April 14, 2025 / 9:56 AM

Aimee Lou Wood calls out 'SNL' jab at her teeth

By Jessica Inman
"White Lotus" Season 3 actress Aimee Lou Wood called out "Saturday Night Live" for a jab at her teeth and accent during its "White Potus" skit Saturday. File Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | "White Lotus" Season 3 actress Aimee Lou Wood called out "Saturday Night Live" for a jab at her teeth and accent during its "White Potus" skit Saturday. File Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

April 14 (UPI) -- White Lotus Season 3 actress Aimee Lou Wood called out Saturday Night Live for a jab at her teeth during its "White Potus" skit Saturday.

"I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny," the actress wrote on her Instagram stories Sunday, referring to a joke about fluoride.

"I am not thin skinned," she added. "... I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don't mind caricature -- I understand that's what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

Screenshot via aimeelouwood/Instagram Stories

The skit featured impersonations of President Donald Trump and his associates and family members in place of the White Lotus characters who sojourned at a luxury Thailand resort in Season 3 of the series.

Trump (James Austin Johnson) appeared as patriarch of the Ratliff family, Tim, while Melania Trump (Chloe Fineman) replaced Tim's wife, Victoria Ratliff.

Rick, who sought to avenge his father's supposed death in the series, ultimately leading to his own destruction, was replaced with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Jon Hamm).

"I mean, it's like I have all these crazy ideas, you know," Hamm says in the skit. "Like, I have this, this syringe full of active measles virus, and I just want to stab somebody with it, you know? And I mean I have these insane ideas, like, what if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? But what would that do to people's teeth?"

"Fluoride? What's that?" asked Sarah Sherman, who was portraying Chelsea (Wood).

Chelsea and Belinda (Lizzo) were the only actual White Lotus characters featured in the skit.

"Everyone else in that parody was a political figure being mocked," a fan commented. "The only character who wasn't political was Chelsea."

The skit also featured Ivanka Trump (Scarlett Johansson), Eric Trump (Alex Moffat), Donald Jr. (Mikey Day), Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett), Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (Heidi Gardner), Attorney General Pam Biondi (Ashley Padilla), Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez) and Tiger Woods (Kenan Thompson).

Wood later said she received "apologies from SNL" and clarified she was not calling out Sherman for portraying her in the skit.

"Not @sarahsquirm's fault x not hating on her, hating on the concept x," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

'The White Lotus' stars walk the red carpet

Leslie Bibb arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024. Bibb portrays Kate Bohr in "The White Lotus" Season 3. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

