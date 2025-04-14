Entertainment News
April 14, 2025 / 7:45 AM

'Boston Public,' 'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt dead at 54

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Left to right, Michael Angarano, Kate Beckinsale, David Gordon Green and Nicky Katt attend the premiere of the film "Snow Angels" in Los Angeles in 2008. Katt's lawyer announced this weekend that he died at the age of 54. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
Left to right, Michael Angarano, Kate Beckinsale, David Gordon Green and Nicky Katt attend the premiere of the film "Snow Angels" in Los Angeles in 2008. Katt's lawyer announced this weekend that he died at the age of 54. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Boston Public and Dazed and Confused actor Nicky Katt has died at the age of 54.

His lawyer John Sloss confirmed the sad news to The New York Times, TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter Sunday, but he did not offer any details about the cause or circumstances of his death.

The South Dakota native appeared in dozens of films and TV shows from the time he was a child.

Among his credits include Fantasy Island, CHIPS, The Facts of Life, Uncle Buck, Sin City, Boiler Room, School of Rock, A Time to Kill, Batman & Robin, The Way of the Gun, Monk and Casual.

"You could always count on Nicky Katt for many things. He'd come in incredibly prepared for a role with costumes and props," filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who worked with Katt on Planet Terror, wrote on X Sunday.

"He'd come full of inventive and creative ideas that would make his characters pop off the screen and consistently have an audience howling. He'd deliver lines that would constantly sound as unexpected as an ad lib, yet it was the text," Rodriguez added. "And if he did adlib, it was always gold. Even his physical comedy and timing was truly on another level. Nicky was an absolute joy on and off the camera. A true artist. A friend. It's very sad to lose Nicky Katt. But I can only be grateful I got to know him, work with him, and watch him create his own truly original brand of magic that will live forever in his favorite medium."

Notable deaths of 2025

Matt Stevens
Safety Matt Stevens intercepts a tipped pass during an NFL game on January 8, 2000. Stevens, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans and the New England Patriots where he won a Super Bowl in 2022, died at the age of 51 on March 20. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: Spielbergian, arthouse blend elevates 'Legend of Ochi'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: Spielbergian, arthouse blend elevates 'Legend of Ochi'
LOS ANGELES, April 14 (UPI) -- "The Legend of Ochi," in theaters Friday, combines '80s children's creature adventures with A24's modern arthouse style with great success.
Famous birthdays for April 14: Rob McElhenney, Adrien Brody
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 14: Rob McElhenney, Adrien Brody
April 14 (UPI) -- Actor Rob McElhenney turns 48 and actor Adrien Brody turns 52, among the famous birthdays for April 14.
'Minecraft Movie' tops North American box office with $80.6M
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Minecraft Movie' tops North American box office with $80.6M
April 13 (UPI) -- "A Minecraft Movie" is the No. 1 film in North America, earning $80.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Quinta Brunson to guest host 'SNL' on May 3
TV // 22 hours ago
Quinta Brunson to guest host 'SNL' on May 3
April 13 (UPI) -- Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson has been booked to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on May 3.
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
TV // 22 hours ago
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
April 13 (UPI) -- Britain's ITV network has announced that U.S. actor and former boxer Mickey Rourke left the "Celebrity Big Brother" reality competition show on Saturday.
Famous birthdays for April 13: Ron Perlman, Allison Williams
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for April 13: Ron Perlman, Allison Williams
April 13 (UPI) -- Actor Ron Perlman turns 75 and actor Allison Williams turns 37, among the famous birthdays for April 13.
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Movies // 1 day ago
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
NEW YORK, April 12 (UPI) -- Writer-director Brian Skiba told UPI he felt like he found a kindred spirit while working with Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage on the period drama, "Gunslingers."
Ncuti Gatwa on new 'Doctor Who' companion Belinda: He's traveling with an equal
TV // 1 day ago
Ncuti Gatwa on new 'Doctor Who' companion Belinda: He's traveling with an equal
NEW YORK, April 12 (UPI) -- Ncuti Gatwa told UPI Belinda stands her ground with his time-traveling "Doctor Who" hero in ways no other companion has in the history of the long-running sci-fi series.
Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart
April 12 (UPI) -- Pop music star Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
No Season 5 for 'Mythic Quest' on Apple TV+
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 5 for 'Mythic Quest' on Apple TV+
April 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has canceled its video-game comedy, "Mythic Quest," after four seasons.

Trending Stories

Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
Famous birthdays for April 13: Ron Perlman, Allison Williams
Famous birthdays for April 13: Ron Perlman, Allison Williams
'Minecraft Movie' tops North American box office with $80.6M
'Minecraft Movie' tops North American box office with $80.6M
Jelly Roll releases 'Dreams Don't Die' ahead of 'Fire Country' cameo
Jelly Roll releases 'Dreams Don't Die' ahead of 'Fire Country' cameo

Follow Us