Trending
Entertainment News
April 14, 2025 / 3:13 PM

'League of Legends' releases cinematic trailer for 'Spirit Blossom'-themed season

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

April 14 (UPI) -- Online video game League of Legends released a cinematic trailer for "Spirit Blossom Beyond," its theme for Season 2 of 2025, which begins on April 30.

The animated video features the song "Here, Tomorrow," written by Kevin Pinkin and performed by Japanese singer Lilas.

The trailer offers looks at League of Legends characters including Ashe, Xin Zhao, Lux and Irelia.

"Spirit Blossom Beyond" begins in the multiplayer online battle arena game on April 30, and Xin Zhao's story will be expanded upon in a motion comic scheduled for release May 14. A second motion comic is planned but does not yet have a release date.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Johnny Depp appears in first 'Day Drinker' photo
Movies // 40 minutes ago
Johnny Depp appears in first 'Day Drinker' photo
April 14 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing its upcoming film "Day Drinker" with a photograph of Johnny Depp. The actor reunites with frequent co-star Penelope Cruz in the new movie.
'Couples Therapy' Season 4, Part 2 to premiere in May
TV // 1 hour ago
'Couples Therapy' Season 4, Part 2 to premiere in May
April 14 (UPI) -- "Couples Therapy" Season 4, Part 2 premieres May 23, Paramount+ announced Monday. Dr. Orna Guralnik returns to counsel four new couples.
Enhypen announces U.S. dates for 'Walk the Line' tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Enhypen announces U.S. dates for 'Walk the Line' tour
April 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Enhypen will perform across the United States and Europe during its "Walk the Line" world tour. Shows begin Aug. 6 in New York.
'Waiting for Godot' with Keanu Reeves to open on Broadway in September
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Waiting for Godot' with Keanu Reeves to open on Broadway in September
April 14 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves will take to the Broadway stage for the first time in a new production of "Waiting for Godot," which opens Sept. 28.
Joaquin Phoenix plays embattled sheriff in 'Eddington' trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
Joaquin Phoenix plays embattled sheriff in 'Eddington' trailer
April 14 (UPI) -- Film studio A24 released an official trailer for "Eddington," director Ari Aster's new movie starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal.
Leslie Odom Jr. to return to 'Hamilton'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Leslie Odom Jr. to return to 'Hamilton'
April 14 (UPI) -- Leslie Odom Jr. will return to the Broadway stage in September, reprising his role as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton."
John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu among 'Harry Potter' series cast
TV // 4 hours ago
John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu among 'Harry Potter' series cast
April 14 (UPI) -- John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu will portray Albus Dumbledore and Severus Snape in the upcoming "Harry Potter" series from HBO, Warner Bros. announced alongside other cast members Monday.
'Last of Us' teases 'weeks ahead' in new trailer
TV // 5 hours ago
'Last of Us' teases 'weeks ahead' in new trailer
April 14 (UPI) -- Max is teasing upcoming episodes of "The Last of Us" Season 2, starring Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Kaitlyn Dever and Jeffrey Wright.
Aimee Lou Wood calls out 'SNL' jab at her teeth
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Aimee Lou Wood calls out 'SNL' jab at her teeth
April 14 (UPI) -- "White Lotus" Season 3 actress Aimee Lou Wood called out "Saturday Night Live" for a jab at her teeth and accent during its "White Potus" skit Saturday.
John Travolta honors late son Jett on his birthday
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
John Travolta honors late son Jett on his birthday
April 14 (UPI) -- Actor John Travolta wished his late son, Jett, a happy birthday on Instagram Sunday, marking what would have been Jett's 33rd birthday.

Trending Stories

Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
'Boston Public,' 'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt dead at 54
'Boston Public,' 'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt dead at 54
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
Aimee Lou Wood calls out 'SNL' jab at her teeth
Aimee Lou Wood calls out 'SNL' jab at her teeth
John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu among 'Harry Potter' series cast
John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu among 'Harry Potter' series cast

Follow Us