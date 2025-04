Famous birthdays for April 14: Rob McElhenney, Adrien Brody

1 of 2 | Rob McElhenney arrives for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15. The actor turns 48 on April 14. File Photo by Chris Chew. | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Physicist Christiaan Huygens in 1629

-- Anne Sullivan, the "miracle worker" who taught Helen Keller, in 1866

-- Historian Arnold Toynbee in 1889

-- Actor Rod Steiger in 1925

-- Actor Bradford Dillman in 1930

-- Musician Loretta Lynn in 1932

-- Writer Erich von Daniken in 1935 (age 90)

-- Crusading New York police detective Frank Serpico in 1936 (age 89)

-- Actor Julie Christie in 1940 (age 85)

-- MLB player/manager Pete Rose in 1941

-- Musician Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple) in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Kenny Aaronson (Yardbirds) in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Peter Capaldi in 1958 (age 67)

-- Auto racer/actor Brian Forster in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Brad Garrett in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Robert Carlyle in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Anthony Michael Hall in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Martyn LeNoble (Porno for Pyros) in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Adrien Brody in 1973 (age 52)

-- Musician Da Brat in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Rob McElhenney in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician Win Butler (Arcade Fire) in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor Chris Wood in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Graham Phillips in 1993 (age 32)

-- Actor Abigail Breslin in 1996 (age 29)