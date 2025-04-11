Entertainment News
April 11, 2025

Analysis: Will BTS agency continue to gain value?

HYBE Chairman's stock value soars in Q1 ahead of possible BTS return

By Tae-gyu Kim
HYBE Chairman’s stock value soars in Q1 ahead of possible BTS return. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
HYBE Chairman’s stock value soars in Q1 ahead of possible BTS return. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- South Korea's consultancy CXO Institute said Wednesday that among the country's business tycoons, HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk recorded the largest increase in stock value in the first quarter of this year.

The 52-year-old self-made businessman, who debuted K-pop sensation BTS, saw his stake in HYBE jump by $348 million during the first three months of this year to reach $2.09 billion.

As a result, Bang ranked No. 5 in the nation's stock-rich list, following Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong with $8.26 billion and Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Eui-sun with $2.57 billion.

Bang is the biggest shareholder of HYBE with a 31.57% stake. The company went public in 2020.

"South Korea's entertainment business is leading the world. And in the country, HYBE is next to none, which boosts its market value," CXO Institute chief Oh Il-sun said in a phone interview.

"If HYBE can expand its global business, the company will be able to grow further. Then, Chairman Bang's wealth will continue to rise. There are quite many uncertainties, though," he said.

South Korea's entertainment business was originally headed by three players of SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and YG Entertainment, which came up with so many idol groups.

Starting his professional career at JYP, Bang established HYBE, formerly Big Hit Entertainment, in 2005 to dominate the market. And its success was largely driven by the global popularity of the seven-piece boy group BTS.

After its debut in 2013, the band became the first Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 with "Dynamite" in 2020, followed by other hits like "Butter" and "Permission to Dance."

The septet also spoke at the United Nations multiple times and was named TIME's Entertainer of the Year in 2020.

"A full-group comeback of BTS will provide a fresh momentum to HYBE and Chairman Bang will get richer," Oh expected.

Two members of BTS have completed military service with the remaining five set to finish by the end of this June. In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 are required to be enlisted for 18 months.

When contacted, a HYBE spokeswoman refused to confirm whether or not BTS will perform as a complete group again.

According to HMC Investment & Securities analyst Kim Hyun-yong, however, the high share price of HYBE shows that investors expect the return of BTS.

"BTS is likely to release a new album late this year and start a world tour in early 2026. HYBE may announce the schedule this summer," Kim told UPI.

"By then, the share price of HYBE will remain solid and Chairman Bang's stock value will keep growing," he said.

Seoul-based business tracker Leaders Index CEO Park Ju-gun projected that HYBE would perform well even without BTS.

"If I have to invest in Korean companies, HYBE will be among them alongside defense and shipbuilding. In particular, HYBE doesn't have to worry about heavy U.S. tariffs," Park said.

"HYBE will keep launching new idol groups and singers both at home and abroad. Some of them will become new revenue sources for HYBE. Its global business also has a big potential," he added.

In 2021, HYBE took over Ithaca Holdings in a deal valued at around $1.05 billion, which was dubbed as one of the most notable cross-border transactions in the global entertainment industry.

Under the acquisition of the U.S. company, HYBE brought world-renowned artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande under its umbrella.

