Trending
Entertainment News
April 11, 2025 / 11:18 AM

Val Kilmer died of pneumonia, death certificate confirms

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Val Kilmer died of pneumonia, according to the death certificate issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Health. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Val Kilmer died of pneumonia, according to the death certificate issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Health. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Batman Forever actor Val Kilmer died of pneumonia, his death certificate has confirmed.

Known for his roles in such films as Top Gun, Kilmer died April 1 and was cremated April 7. He was 65.

The death certificate issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Health confirms what Kilmer's daughter Mercedes previously told the New York Times about the actor's death. The certificate also lists additional causes -- acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, chronic respiratory failure, squamous cell carcinoma.

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, and addressed his health issues in his 2020 memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry.

"It was very hard to embrace my original diagnosis," he wrote in the book. "It was surreal. I didn't believe I was decomposing, and I wasn't ready to die."

Notable deaths of 2025

Matt Stevens
Safety Matt Stevens intercepts a tipped pass during an NFL game on January 8, 2000. Stevens, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans and the New England Patriots where he won a Super Bowl in 2022, died at the age of 51 on March 20. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Enhypen performs 'Loose' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 13 minutes ago
Enhypen performs 'Loose' on 'Kimmel'
April 11 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band Enhypen performed their English-language single "Loose" on Thursday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Jennie release 'Like Jennie' remix with Peggy Gou
Music // 1 hour ago
Jennie release 'Like Jennie' remix with Peggy Gou
April 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Blackpink member Jennie dropped a remix of her song "Like Jennie" with South Korean singer and DJ Peggy Gou on Friday.
Jelly Roll releases 'Dreams Don't Die' ahead of 'Fire Country' cameo
Music // 1 hour ago
Jelly Roll releases 'Dreams Don't Die' ahead of 'Fire Country' cameo
April 11 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll released the song "Dreams Don't Die" ahead of his cameo in Friday's episode of the CBS series "Fire Country." The appearance will mark his acting debut.
Lana Del Rey releases 'Henry, Come On,' first single from new album
Music // 2 hours ago
Lana Del Rey releases 'Henry, Come On,' first single from new album
April 11 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey released the song "Henry, Come On" ahead of her upcoming album, "The Right Person Will Stay," which arrives May 21.
First stunt design award to be presented at 100th Oscars gala in 2028
Movies // 2 hours ago
First stunt design award to be presented at 100th Oscars gala in 2028
April 11 (UPI) -- The first stunt design award is to be presented at the 100th annual Oscars gala in 2028, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.
Siena Agudong to play Sue Snell in Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie' remake
TV // 3 hours ago
Siena Agudong to play Sue Snell in Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie' remake
April 11 (UPI) -- Siena Agudong has signed on to play Sue Snell in Mike Flanagan's "Carrie" miniseries for Prime Video.
Meghann Fahy says she was 'winging it' in her first thriller 'Drop'
Movies // 5 hours ago
Meghann Fahy says she was 'winging it' in her first thriller 'Drop'
NEW YORK, April 11 (UPI) -- "White Lotus" and "The Perfect Couple" actress Meghann Fahy says she doesn't think anything could have emotionally prepared her to lead her first thriller, "Drop."
Pedro Pascal: 'Last of Us' gives fans safe space to experience crisis
TV // 6 hours ago
Pedro Pascal: 'Last of Us' gives fans safe space to experience crisis
NEW YORK, April 11 (UPI) -- Pedro Pascal says he thinks his "Last of Us" television series and the video games that inspired it are popular because they allow fans to share characters' emotional trials and triumphs with no real risk to themselves.
Famous birthdays for April 11: Milly Alcock, Peter Riegert
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 11: Milly Alcock, Peter Riegert
April 11 (UPI) -- Actor Milly Alcock turns 25 and actor Peter Riegert turns 78, among the famous birthdays for April 11.
Rashida Jones: 'Black Mirror' episode reflects bleak intersection of healthcare, capitalism
TV // 14 hours ago
Rashida Jones: 'Black Mirror' episode reflects bleak intersection of healthcare, capitalism
NEW YORK, April 10 (UPI) -- "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office" alum Rashida Jones told UPI the extraordinary circumstances of her new "Black Mirror" episode reflect some chilling realities.

Trending Stories

'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
Wynonna, Ashley Judd open up in Lifetime documentary
Wynonna, Ashley Judd open up in Lifetime documentary
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
'Therapuss' guest Lucy Dacus: 'Hozier is just the best'
'Therapuss' guest Lucy Dacus: 'Hozier is just the best'
John Mellencamp plans burial for daughter Teddi as cancer reaches stage 4
John Mellencamp plans burial for daughter Teddi as cancer reaches stage 4

Follow Us