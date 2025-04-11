Trending
Lucy Markovic of 'Australia's Next Top Model' dies at 27

By Jessica Inman
Former "Australia's Next Top Model" contestant and model Lucy Markovic has died, her agency and family confirmed Friday. She was 27 years old. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
April 11 (UPI) -- Former Australia's Next Top Model contestant and model Lucy Markovic has died. She was 27 years old.

Markovic's agency, Elite Model Management NYC, announced her death Friday, attributing it to "a brain AVM," or brain arteriovenous malformation.

"Lucy was a bright shining light, and had an incredible dry sense of humor," Elite said on social media. "Her smile and laughter could light up a room, and draw you closer to her. She loved to dance. She really shined."

"Modeling was one of Lucy's dreams, and we are deeply honored to have been part of that journey with her," the post continued. "She brought elegance, strength, and beauty to her work. But more than that, she brought herself -- her warmth, her laughter, her light."

After appearing in Australia's Next Top Model Season 9 in 2015, Markovic modeled for the likes of Versace, Oscar de la Renta, Givenchy and Dolce & Gabbana, CNN reports.

Markovic's family confirmed her death with a tribute on Instagram.

"It is far too early for you to go. Your sunshine, happiness and energy was spread from you everywhere you went. You were so close to releasing your fitness app which you worked on so hard for the past two years," the caption begins.

The post includes a video of the model creating promotional material for that app.

"We will keep your happiness and energy in our hearts and will focus on all the amazing moments you had in your life," the post continues. "For now, fly free, enjoy your journey and we will see each other again on the other side. We love you Lucy, forever."

