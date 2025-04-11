April 11 (UPI) -- Elena arrives onto the scene in a new teaser trailer for the latest character coming to Capcom's hit fighting game, Street Fighter 6.

Elena shows off her signature Capoeira fighting moves in the clip released on Friday, which showcases how players will encounter Elena in Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode.

Elena, who hails from Kenya, was first introduced in 1997's Street Fighter 3: New Generation and then later appeared in Street Fighter X Tekken in 2012 and Ultra Street Fighter 4 in 2014.

"With nature and wildlife at her side, Elena dances into Street Fighter 6 on June 5," Capcom said.

Elena's release date coincides with Capcom's launch of Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 on Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 console. The Years 1-2 edition of the game, which is also coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X and Steam, includes all 26 characters.

For those that already own Street Fighter 6, Elena is a part of the game's second season that also includes M. Bison and guest characters Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui from Fatal Fury.