John Mellencamp plans burial for daughter Teddi as cancer reaches stage 4

April 10 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp said that her father, "Hurts So Good" singer John Mellencamp, is planning her burial as she fights Stage 4 cancer.

"Yesterday, my dad calls 11 times in a row," she said on her podcast, she told People. "Finally, I answer. I'm like, 'I'm in the bath. Let me live a little.' He goes, 'I just want to make sure you're going to be in our group family mausoleum.'"

After confirming that there would be room for her children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5, to one day be buried in the Indiana mausoleum, Teddi Mellencamp agreed.

"You're doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there," he told her.

Mellencamp received a stage 2 skin cancer diagnosis in 2022, but she recently announced that the melanoma had resulted in tumors in her brain and lungs.

She told US Weekly that her father has called her daily amid the illness.

"Some days, I'm not in the mood," she said. "I don't want a pep talk. [I tell him] 'I'll talk to you tomorrow, I'll be more pep-talk ready, but I love you.'"