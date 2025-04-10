April 10 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing its lineup of series and films arriving on the streamer this summer.

"Your time is precious," a trailer released Thursday said. "Spend it wisely."

The preview included glimpses of such new shows as The Studio, which stars Seth Rogen and premiered in March, Murderbot, which stars Alexander Skarsgard and arrives May 16, and Your Friends & Neighbors, which features Jon Hamm and debuts Friday.

Chief of War stars Jason Mamoa and follows a warrior amid the colonization of present-day Hawaii and premieres Aug. 1.

Stick is the story of "an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer," who is portrayed by Owen Wilson as he recovers from the loss of his marriage and job. The series arrives June 4.

The trailer also teased new seasons of Slow Horses, Platonic and The Morning Show.

New films include Echo Valley, starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney and premiereing June 13, and Fountain of Youth, starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman and arriving on the streamer May 23.