Famous birthdays for April 10: David Harbour, Sofia Carson

David Harbour attends the 30th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 7. The actor turns 50 on April 10.

April 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

-- William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army, in 1829

-- Publisher Joseph Pulitzer in 1847

-- Frances Perkins, the first female U.S. Cabinet member, in 1880

-- Actor Chuck Connors in 1921

-- Actor Max von Sydow in 1929

-- Actor Omar Sharif in 1932

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Madden in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Don Meredith in 1938

-- Actor Steven Seagal in 1952 (age 73)

Steven Seagal walks to the Russian Foreign Ministry office in Moscow on November 9, 2018. The actor turns 70 on April 10.

-- Actor Peter MacNicol in 1954 (age 71)

-- Musician Steven Gustafson (10,000 Maniacs) in 1957 (age 68)

-- Musician Babyface in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Brian Setzer (Brian Setzer Orchestra/Stray Cats) in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Tim "Herb" Alexander (Primus) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Orlando Jones in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Mike Mushok (Staind) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Q-Tip (A Tribe Called Quest) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor David Harbour in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician Sophie Ellis-Bextor in 1979 (age 46)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Charlie Hunnam in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor Harry Hadden-Paton in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Chyler Leigh in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Jamie Chung in 1983 (age 42)

-- Musician Andrew Dost (fun) in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Ryan Merriman in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor/musician Mandy Moore in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Barkhad Abdi in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Shay Mitchell in 1987 (age 38)

File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

-- Actor Haley Joel Osment in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Alex Pettyfer in 1990 (age 35)

-- Musician Maren Morris in 1990 (age 35)

-- Musician/actor AJ Michalka in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Daisy Ridley in 1992 (age 33)

-- Actor Sofia Carson in 1993 (age 32)