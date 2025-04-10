Trending
April 10, 2025 / 1:29 PM

'Devil May Cry' gets a second season at Netflix

By Wade Sheridan
Netflix and Capcom's "Devil May Cry" animated series has been renewed for a second season. "Devil May Cry" is based on the popular video game series of the same name. Photo courtesy of Netflix
April 10 (UPI) -- Netflix and Capcom's Devil May Cry animated series has been renewed for a second season, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Devil May Cry, based on the popular video game series of the same name, follows orphaned demon hunter for hire Dante as he saves the world from sinister forces.

Adi Shankar serves as showrunner and executive producer. Johnny Yong Bosch voices Dante, with a cast that includes Scout Taylor-Compton, Hoon Lee, Kevin Conroy and Chris Coppola.

The first season of Devil May Cry came to Netflix in April. The animated series earned 5.3 million views in its first four days of release, the streaming service said.

Capcom, a video game publisher, has released five mainline Devil May Cry video games and one reboot. The video game series was created by Hideki Kamiya. The latest entry, Devil May Cry V, was released in 2019.

