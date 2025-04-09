April 9 (UPI) -- Triple H, the former professional wrestler-turned-chief content officer of WWE, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss his Hall of Fame induction and WrestleMania 41.

Triple H told Fallon on Monday that fellow wrestling legends Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised him with his Hall of Fame induction during a recent town hall meeting with employees.

"I run the creative for WWE so in the last few years I've been like, 'I'm not putting myself into the Hall of Fame.' You can't do that right," Triple H said.

"No idea they were coming out there. I was very confused and then they started to get into the Hall of Fame and I was like, 'Oh man, they got me,'" he continued.

"To have it be done that way by two guys, you know Shawn's my best friend and The Undertaker is just one of the biggest legends and one of the guys I respect the most in the industry. It was just very, very meaningful."

Earning his induction into the Hall of Fame, Triple H was of WWE's top stars during its lucrative Attitude Era in the 1990s and early 2000s. He was one of wrestling's signature villains, also known as The Game, and captured 14 world championships during his in-ring career.

He enjoyed epic feuds with the likes of Michaels, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Batista and Randy Orton. Triple H also led iconic group D-Generation X and then later Evolution.

Triple H also discussed with Fallon being on the WWE board of directors along with Johnson and WrestleMania 41, which will take place across two nights in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20.

The main event on April 20 will feature Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against a now villainous John Cena.

"It's amazing to see that transformation of John from like the most beloved character in WWE to just Darth Vader. They hate him and he is working very hard to make them hate him," Triple H said about Cena.

