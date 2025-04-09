Trending
Entertainment News
April 9, 2025 / 12:22 PM

Triple H says he was surprised by WWE Hall of Fame induction

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X
Former professional wrestler and current WWE head Triple H (L), and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, attend the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. Triple H appeared on "The Tonight Show" to discuss his Hall of Fame induction and "WrestleMania 41." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Former professional wrestler and current WWE head Triple H (L), and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, attend the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. Triple H appeared on "The Tonight Show" to discuss his Hall of Fame induction and "WrestleMania 41." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Triple H, the former professional wrestler-turned-chief content officer of WWE, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss his Hall of Fame induction and WrestleMania 41.

Triple H told Fallon on Monday that fellow wrestling legends Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised him with his Hall of Fame induction during a recent town hall meeting with employees.

"I run the creative for WWE so in the last few years I've been like, 'I'm not putting myself into the Hall of Fame.' You can't do that right," Triple H said.

"No idea they were coming out there. I was very confused and then they started to get into the Hall of Fame and I was like, 'Oh man, they got me,'" he continued.

"To have it be done that way by two guys, you know Shawn's my best friend and The Undertaker is just one of the biggest legends and one of the guys I respect the most in the industry. It was just very, very meaningful."

Earning his induction into the Hall of Fame, Triple H was of WWE's top stars during its lucrative Attitude Era in the 1990s and early 2000s. He was one of wrestling's signature villains, also known as The Game, and captured 14 world championships during his in-ring career.

He enjoyed epic feuds with the likes of Michaels, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Batista and Randy Orton. Triple H also led iconic group D-Generation X and then later Evolution.

Triple H also discussed with Fallon being on the WWE board of directors along with Johnson and WrestleMania 41, which will take place across two nights in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20.

The main event on April 20 will feature Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against a now villainous John Cena.

"It's amazing to see that transformation of John from like the most beloved character in WWE to just Darth Vader. They hate him and he is working very hard to make them hate him," Triple H said about Cena.

WWE superstars past and present

John Cena arrives for interviews after a news conference for "WrestleMania" at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on March 16, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alexander Skarsgard is a 'self-hacking' security robot in 'Murderbot' trailer
TV // 10 minutes ago
Alexander Skarsgard is a 'self-hacking' security robot in 'Murderbot' trailer
April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for "Murderbot," a series inspired by Martha Wells' books and starring Alexander Skarsgard.
'Nonnas' photos, trailer introduce Vince Vaughn comedy
Movies // 47 minutes ago
'Nonnas' photos, trailer introduce Vince Vaughn comedy
April 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing its upcoming comedy "Nonnas," starring Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and Susan Sarandon. The show arrives on the streamer May 9.
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
April 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Long Way Home," the latest installment in Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's motorcycle travel series.
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
TV // 2 hours ago
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
April 9 (UPI) -- "Colin From Accounts," a comedy starring "Evil" actor Patrick Brammall and "The Invisible Man" actress Harriet Dyer, was renewed for Season 3, Paramount+ shared Tuesday.
Walton Goggins let go of 'White Lotus' character's sadness after finale
TV // 2 hours ago
Walton Goggins let go of 'White Lotus' character's sadness after finale
April 9 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins discussed his "White Lotus" character, Rick Hatchett, and the Season 3 finale on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Tuesday.
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (UPI) -- "G20," on Prime Video Thursday, imagines Viola Davis as an action heroine president saving the G20 summit from terrorists, and has a good time with the outlandish concept.
Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance in NYC subway
Music // 4 hours ago
Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance in NYC subway
April 9 (UPI) -- Pop star Ed Sheeran joined "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to go busking in disguise in a New York City subway station.
Famous birthdays for April 9: Marc Jacobs, Jackie Evancho
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 9: Marc Jacobs, Jackie Evancho
April 9 (UPI) -- Fashion designer Marc Jacobs turns 62 and musician Jackie Evancho turns 25, among the famous birthdays for April 9.
David Spade's new comedy special to premiere May 6 on Prime Video
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
David Spade's new comedy special to premiere May 6 on Prime Video
April 8 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced "Saturday Night Live" alum David Spade's new comedy special, "Dandelion," will premiere on the streaming service May 6.
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
TV // 21 hours ago
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
April 8 (UPI) -- "Daredevil's" Charlie Cox is set to guest star in Season 1 of FX's comedy "Adults," which arrives May 28.

Trending Stories

Titanic documentary gives unique look at 1912 shipwreck
Titanic documentary gives unique look at 1912 shipwreck
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
Blackpink celebrates fans ahead of world tour
Blackpink celebrates fans ahead of world tour
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
Famous birthdays for April 9: Marc Jacobs, Jackie Evancho
Famous birthdays for April 9: Marc Jacobs, Jackie Evancho

Follow Us