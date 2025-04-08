Trending
April 8, 2025

Titanic documentary gives unique look at 1912 shipwreck

By Jessica Inman
"Titanic: The Digital Resurrection" premieres on National Geographic April 11. Photo Courtesy of National Geographic
April 8 (UPI) -- National Geographic is previewing Titanic: The Digital Resurrection, a 90-minute documentary special that offers a unique look at the 1912 shipwreck.

"Using exclusive access to cutting-edge underwater scanning technology, including 715,000 digitally captured images, the special unveils the most precise model of the Titanic ever created: a full-scale, 1:1 digital twin, accurate down to the rivet," an official synopsis, released Tuesday, reads.

The project began in 2022, when thousands of images were collected and then examined.

"...Titanic analysts Parks Stephenson, metallurgist Jennifer Hooper and master mariner Captain Chris Hearn come together in Titanic: The Digital Resurrection to reconstruct the ship's final moments -- challenging long-held assumptions and revealing new insights into what truly happened on that fateful night in 1912."

The preview released Tuesday shows a massive digital image of the ship projected onto a huge screen.

"This is a view I've never had before," a voice says in the clip.

The documentary premieres on National Geographic April 11, and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu April 12.

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection will premiere ahead of the 113th anniversary of the shipwreck, which falls April 12.

Blackpink celebrates fans ahead of world tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Blackpink celebrates fans ahead of world tour
April 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Blackpink is celebrating its fans, known as BLINK, ahead of its 2025 world tour, which kicks off in July.
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
April 8 (UPI) -- "Captain America: Brave New World" arrives for purchase on digital platforms beginning April 15, and on Blu-ray May 13.
Eagles announce final Las Vegas Sphere shows of 2025
Music // 2 hours ago
Eagles announce final Las Vegas Sphere shows of 2025
April 8 (UPI) -- The Eagles announced the final 2025 shows of their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere will begin in October.
Movie review: 'The Amateur' revives satisfying formula
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: 'The Amateur' revives satisfying formula
LOS ANGELES, April 8 (UPI) -- "The Amateur," in theaters Friday, is a standard revenge movie but satisfies the requirements of the genre.
WWE: Iyo Sky to face Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley at 'WrestleMania 41'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
WWE: Iyo Sky to face Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley at 'WrestleMania 41'
April 8 (UPI) -- WWE Women's World Champion Iyo Sky will defend her title in a Triple Threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at "WrestleMania 41."
Werner Herzog to receive Venice Int'l Film Festival's Lifetime Golden Lion
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Werner Herzog to receive Venice Int'l Film Festival's Lifetime Golden Lion
April 8 (UPI) -- German filmmaker Werner Herzog was announced as the recipient of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to screen at Cannes
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to screen at Cannes
April 8 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise is confirmed to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his eighth "Mission: Impossible" movie, "Final Reckoning."
Andrea Mitchell, 'SNL' to be honored at Peabody Awards
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Andrea Mitchell, 'SNL' to be honored at Peabody Awards
April 8 (UPI) -- NBC correspondent Andrea Mitchell is set to receive the Peabody Career Achievement Award, while "Saturday Night Live" will be honored with the Peabody Institutional Award during the 85th annual Peabody Awards.
Madonna, Elton John resolve years-long feud
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Madonna, Elton John resolve years-long feud
April 8 (UPI) -- Music icons Madonna and Elton John shared a photo together and said they have officially moved on after a feud that spanned decades.
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
TV // 5 hours ago
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
April 8 (UPI) -- Bella Ramsey discussed "The Last of Us" Season 2 on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of the show's return on HBO and Max.

