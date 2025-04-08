Trending
Entertainment News
April 8, 2025 / 11:37 AM

Werner Herzog to receive Venice Int'l Film Festival's Lifetime Golden Lion

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Organizers of this year's 82nd Venice International Film Festival announced German filmmaker Werner Herzog will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Organizers of this year's 82nd Venice International Film Festival announced German filmmaker Werner Herzog will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- German filmmaker Werner Herzog was announced as the recipient of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

The festival, scheduled for Aug. 27-Sept. 6 as part of La Biennale di Venezia, will see Herzog officially presented with the award, after the board of directors accepted the recommendation of Alberto Barbera, the festival's artistic director.

Herzog is known for directing films including Signs of Life; Nosferatu the Vampyre; Aguirre, the Wrath of God; Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans and Grizzly Man. His acting credits include The Mandalorian, Parks & Recreation and the film Jack Reacher.

"I feel deeply honored to receive a Lifetime Achievement Honorary Golden Lion by the Venice Biennale," Herzog said in a statement. "I have always tried to be a Good Soldier of Cinema, and this feels like a medal for my work. Thank you. However, I have not gone into retirement. I work as always."

Herzog has just completed a documentary called Ghost Elephants in Africa and is starting filming for his next feature film, Bucking Fastard, in Ireland.

"I am developing an animated film, based on my novel, The Twilight World, and I am acting the voice of a creature in Bong Joon Ho's upcoming animated film. I am not done yet," Herzog said.

Barbera praised Herzog as "a physical filmmaker and indefatigable hiker."

"Herzog constantly crosses the planet Earth pursuing hitherto unseen images, testing our ability to look, challenging us to grasp what lies beyond the appearance of reality and probing the limits of filmic representation in an unflagging search for a higher, ecstatic truth and new sensorial experiences," the artistic director said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to screen at Cannes
Movies // 1 minute ago
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to screen at Cannes
April 8 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise is confirmed to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his eighth "Mission: Impossible" movie, "Final Reckoning."
Andrea Mitchell, 'SNL' to be honored at Peabody Awards
Entertainment News // 17 minutes ago
Andrea Mitchell, 'SNL' to be honored at Peabody Awards
April 8 (UPI) -- NBC correspondent Andrea Mitchell is set to receive the Peabody Career Achievement Award, while "Saturday Night Live" will be honored with the Peabody Institutional Award during the 85th annual Peabody Awards.
Madonna, Elton John resolve years-long feud
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Madonna, Elton John resolve years-long feud
April 8 (UPI) -- Music icons Madonna and Elton John shared a photo together and said they have officially moved on after a feud that spanned decades.
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
TV // 2 hours ago
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
April 8 (UPI) -- Bella Ramsey discussed "The Last of Us" Season 2 on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of the show's return on HBO and Max.
Nicole Brydon Bloom: 'Paradise' thriller deftly explores feelings of loss
TV // 3 hours ago
Nicole Brydon Bloom: 'Paradise' thriller deftly explores feelings of loss
NEW YORK, April 7 (UPI) -- Nicole Brydon Bloom told UPI she wanted to star in "Paradise" because the post-apocalyptic political drama addresses big existential questions while it entertains.
Famous birthdays for April 8: John Schneider, Dean Norris
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 8: John Schneider, Dean Norris
April 8 (UPI) -- Actor John Schneider turns 65 and actor Dean Norris turns 62, among the famous birthdays for April 8.
Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes
Movies // 19 hours ago
Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes
April 7 (UPI) -- Robert De Niro is set to be honored with an honorary Palme d'or award at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.
'White Lotus' Season 3 finale breaks series viewership records
TV // 19 hours ago
'White Lotus' Season 3 finale breaks series viewership records
April 7 (UPI) -- HBO announced Monday that 6.2 million people watched "The White Lotus" Season 3 finale on Sunday, setting new records for the series.
Eva finds 'a whole human city' in 'WondLa' Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
Eva finds 'a whole human city' in 'WondLa' Season 2
April 7 (UPI) -- A trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s animated series "WondLa," shows Eva discovering "a whole human city" after spending much of her life in isolation.
'Thunderbolts' take on 'all-powerful' villain in new teaser
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Thunderbolts' take on 'all-powerful' villain in new teaser
April 7 (UPI) -- A new trailer for Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts" introduces Lewis Pullman as a formidable villain also known as the "the Void."

Trending Stories

Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
Joanne Froggatt: Jan is a good mum, not intimidated by her fixer husband on 'MobLand'
'Thunderbolts' take on 'all-powerful' villain in new teaser
'Thunderbolts' take on 'all-powerful' villain in new teaser
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
Walton Goggins bids farewell to 'White Lotus' after Season 3 finale airs
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
Melissa Roxburgh: 'Hunting Party' finale features 'icky and disgusting' killer
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script
Bella Ramsey cried over 'Last of Us' Season 2 script

Follow Us