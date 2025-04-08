Trending
Entertainment News
April 8, 2025 / 11:20 AM

Andrea Mitchell, 'SNL' to be honored at Peabody Awards

By Jessica Inman
April 8 (UPI) -- NBC's chief Washington and foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell is set to receive the Peabody Career Achievement Award, while Saturday Night Live will receive the Peabody Institutional Award during the 85th annual Peabody Awards.

"Andrea Mitchell has been setting the standard for news correspondents with unparalleled coverage of politics and foreign policy for more than three decades," said Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones in a statement released Tuesday. "She has quite literally traveled the globe to bring us stories that have shaped history."

Mitchell joins the ranks of such stars as Mel Brooks, Dan Rather and Carol Burnett, who previously received the Career Achievement Award.

"She has covered eight White House administrations, 12 presidential races, as well as multiple wars and landmark events around the globe," the press release states.

Long-running late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, meanwhile, has more than 100 Emmy awards to its name.

"Saturday Night Live is a cultural touchstone that has kept audiences tuning in for five decades through its cutting-edge sketch comedy, pinpoint political satire, and always relevant musical guests," said Jones.

Have I Got News for You host Roy Wood Jr. will host the Peabody Awards June 1.

Other award winners will be shared May 1 after nominations come in April 15 and 17, the press release states.

