WWE: Iyo Sky to face Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley at 'WrestleMania 41'

April 8 (UPI) -- WWE Women's World Champion Iyo Sky will defend her title in a Triple Threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

General manager Adam Pearce of Raw announced the Triple Threat on Monday after weeks of arguments and fighting between Sky, Belair and Ripley.

Sky won the championship from Ripley in March after Ripley got distracted by Belair. Ripley was offered a rematch in April where Belair was named the special guest referee. Belair ended the match early, however, and gave a no-contest ruling after she was attacked by both competitors.

Pearce, to remedy the situation, gathered all three women in the ring and asked them to a sign a contract for the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Belair, who had earned a championship opportunity at Elimination Chamber in March, said she was glad her rival Ripley would be joining the match despite her not deserving a title shot. Belair signed the contract followed by Ripley as the pair began to argue once again.

Sky, tired of being caught in the middle despite being the Women's World Champion, landed a dropkick on Ripley that pushed her into Belair, taking out both women. Sky then signed the contract and thanked Pearce before exiting the ring.

WrestleMania 41 takes place across two nights on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Other new matches announced for WrestleMania 41 include Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defending his title in a Fatal 4-Way match against Penta, Finn Balor and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.