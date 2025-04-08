David Spade's new comedy special to premiere May 6 on Prime Video

April 8 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Saturday Night Live alum David Spade's new comedy special, Dandelion, will premiere on the streaming service May 6.

The announcement said Spade's new special will take on subjects including "the perils of flying, charity auctions and the evolution of porn."

Spade, who was nominated for an Emmy Award, Golden Globe and American Comedy Award in 1999 for his role on comedy series Just Shoot Me, is also well known for his roles in films including Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, The Emperor's New Groove and Joe Dirt.

Dandelion marks Spade's first comedy special since Nothing Personal, which debuted on Netflix in 2022.

Fly on the Wall, a podcast Spade hosts alongside his former SNL co-star Dana Carvey, won Best Comedy Podcast at the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Dandelion is directed and produced by Spade. Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin also serve as producers.