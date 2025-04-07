Trending
April 7, 2025 / 12:34 PM

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki expecting third child

By Jessica Inman
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates after match point defeating Jennifer Brady in 3 sets in the third round in US Open Tennis Championships in 2023. She announced that she is expecting baby number three in an Instagram post over the weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates after match point defeating Jennifer Brady in 3 sets in the third round in US Open Tennis Championships in 2023. She announced that she is expecting baby number three in an Instagram post over the weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 7 (UPI) -- Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki is expecting her third child with her husband, former San Antonio Spurs power forward David Lee.

"Officially switching to zone defense!" Wozniacki, 34, wrote on Instagram Sunday.

She included a photograph of her family at the beach. Their three-year-old daughter Olivia stands in front of Lee, with the sonogram photos in her hands, while their two-year-old son, James, stands in front of Wozniacki.

"Our family couldn't be more excited to welcome baby number 3 soon," she added in her caption.

The athletes married in 2019 just before Wozniacki stepped back from tennis to focus on family life and advocacy work related to rheumatoid arthritis, People reports.

In 2023, she picked up a racket once again, noting that she wanted to set an example for her children "that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role."

The post about her growing family garnered support from such stars as tennis player Karolina Pliskova who said the family was "unstoppable," and Bachelor host Jesse Palmer.

"Congrats you two!" he wrote.

