April 7, 2025 / 9:29 AM

'Love is Blind' couple Amber, Matt celebrate birth of first child

By Jessica Inman
April 7 (UPI) -- Love is Blind couple Amber and Matt Barnett are celebrating the birth of their first child.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, Amber Barnett announced the arrival of their daughter, with a photograph that shows her and husband's hands holding the newborn.

"Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could've dreamed. If you hadn't guessed yet Baby B is a She and I literally still can't believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours," Amber Barnett wrote.

She added that her husband and newborn "have my heart so full I can hardly function."

The couple, who appeared on Season 1 of the reality dating show and married in 2018, announced their pregnancy news in an October episode of The Love Seat podcast.

"Promoted from daddy to dad," Matt Barnett wrote in his own Instagram post, which included a "girl dad" hashtag.

He shared a photo of his daughter's feet in the palms of his hands.

