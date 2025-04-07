Famous birthdays for April 7: Ben McKee, Jackie Chan

April 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- St. Francis Xavier in 1506
-- Pope Clement XII in 1652
-- Poet William Wordsworth in 1770
-- College Football Hall of Fame member Walter Camp in 1859
-- Industrialist W.K. Kellogg in 1860
-- Environmentalist/suffragette Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 1890
-- CIA Director Allen Dulles in 1893
-- Columnist Walter Winchell in 1897
-- Musician Billie Holiday in 1915
-- Musician Ravi Shankar in 1920
-- Actor James Garner in 1928
-- Former Defense Department analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, in 1931
-- Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola in 1939 (age 86)
-- TV personality David Frost in 1939
-- Musician John Oates in 1948 (age 77)
-- Musician Janis Ian in 1951 (age 74)
-- Actor/martial arts expert Jackie Chan in 1954 (age 71)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Tony Dorsett in 1954 (age 71)
-- Actor Russell Crowe in 1964 (age 61)
-- Comedian/actor Bill Bellamy in 1965 (age 60)
-- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 1970 (age 55)
-- Astronaut Timothy Peake in 1972 (age 53)
-- Actor Heather Burns in 1975 (age 50)
-- Actor Kevin Alejandro in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Nico Santos in 1979 (age 46)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Adrían Beltré in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Sian Clifford in 1982 (age 43)
-- Musician Ben McKee (Imagine Dragons) in 1985 (age 40)
-- Actor Ismael Cruz Córdova in 1987 (age 38)
-- Actor Anna Konkle in 1987 (age 38)
-- Actor Ed Speleers in 1988 (age 37)
-- Musician Anne-Marie in 1991 (age 34)