Entertainment News
April 7, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 7: Ben McKee, Jackie Chan

By UPI Staff
Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons arrives at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest, Hungary, on November 14, 2021. The musician turns 40 on April 7. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI
1 of 4 | Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons arrives at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest, Hungary, on November 14, 2021. The musician turns 40 on April 7. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- St. Francis Xavier in 1506

-- Pope Clement XII in 1652

-- Poet William Wordsworth in 1770

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Walter Camp in 1859

-- Industrialist W.K. Kellogg in 1860

-- Environmentalist/suffragette Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 1890

-- CIA Director Allen Dulles in 1893

-- Columnist Walter Winchell in 1897

-- Musician Billie Holiday in 1915

File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

-- Musician Ravi Shankar in 1920

-- Actor James Garner in 1928

-- Former Defense Department analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, in 1931

-- Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola in 1939 (age 86)

-- TV personality David Frost in 1939

-- Musician John Oates in 1948 (age 77)

-- Musician Janis Ian in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor/martial arts expert Jackie Chan in 1954 (age 71)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
-- Football Hall of Fame member Tony Dorsett in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Russell Crowe in 1964 (age 61)

-- Comedian/actor Bill Bellamy in 1965 (age 60)

-- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 1970 (age 55)

-- Astronaut Timothy Peake in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Heather Burns in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Kevin Alejandro in 1976 (age 49)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Nico Santos in 1979 (age 46)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Adrían Beltré in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Sian Clifford in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician Ben McKee (Imagine Dragons) in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Ismael Cruz Córdova in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Anna Konkle in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Ed Speleers in 1988 (age 37)

-- Musician Anne-Marie in 1991 (age 34)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

