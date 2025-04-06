Advertisement
April 6, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 6: Michael Rooker, Zach Braff

By UPI Staff
Michael Rooker attends the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" at the Regency Theatre in Los Angeles on June 24. The actor turns 70 on April 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Michael Rooker attends the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" at the Regency Theatre in Los Angeles on June 24. The actor turns 70 on April 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Artist Raphael in 1483

-- Newspaper editor Joseph Medill in 1823

-- Radio commentator Lowell Thomas in 1892

-- Geneticist James Watson in 1928 (age 97)

File Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI

-- Musician Andre Previn in 1929

-- Musician Merle Haggard in 1937

-- Actor Billy Dee Williams in 1937 (age 88)

-- Motorsports Hall of Fame member Don "The Snake" Prudhomme in 1941 (age 84)

-- Filmmaker Barry Levinson in 1942 (age 83)

-- Actor John Ratzenberger in 1947 (age 78)

-- Actor Patrika Darbo in 1948 (age 77)

-- Marshallese President Hilda Heine in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor Marilu Henner in 1952 (age 73)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Michael Rooker in 1955 (age 70)

-- Musician Black Francis (Pixies) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Paul Rudd in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Jason Hervey in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Zach Braff in 1975 (age 50)

File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI

-- Actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1976 (age 49)

-- Musician Markku Lappalainen (Hoobastank) in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Eliza Coupe in 1981 (age 44)

-- Model Hilary Rhoda in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Charlie McDermott in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Miranda May in 1996 (age 29)

-- Musician Mingyu (Seventeen) in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Spencer List in 1998 (age 27)

-- Actor Peyton List in 1998 (age 27)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

