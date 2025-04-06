Famous birthdays for April 6: Michael Rooker, Zach Braff

April 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Artist Raphael in 1483
-- Newspaper editor Joseph Medill in 1823
-- Radio commentator Lowell Thomas in 1892
-- Geneticist James Watson in 1928 (age 97)
-- Musician Andre Previn in 1929
-- Musician Merle Haggard in 1937
-- Actor Billy Dee Williams in 1937 (age 88)
-- Motorsports Hall of Fame member Don "The Snake" Prudhomme in 1941 (age 84)
-- Filmmaker Barry Levinson in 1942 (age 83)
-- Actor John Ratzenberger in 1947 (age 78)
-- Actor Patrika Darbo in 1948 (age 77)
-- Marshallese President Hilda Heine in 1951 (age 74)
-- Actor Marilu Henner in 1952 (age 73)
-- Actor Michael Rooker in 1955 (age 70)
-- Musician Black Francis (Pixies) in 1965 (age 60)
-- Actor Paul Rudd in 1969 (age 56)
-- Actor Jason Hervey in 1972 (age 53)
-- Actor Zach Braff in 1975 (age 50)
-- Actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1976 (age 49)
-- Musician Markku Lappalainen (Hoobastank) in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Eliza Coupe in 1981 (age 44)
-- Model Hilary Rhoda in 1987 (age 38)
-- Actor Charlie McDermott in 1990 (age 35)
-- Actor Miranda May in 1996 (age 29)
-- Musician Mingyu (Seventeen) in 1997 (age 28)
-- Actor Spencer List in 1998 (age 27)
-- Actor Peyton List in 1998 (age 27)