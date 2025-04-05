Famous birthdays for April 5: Agnetha Fältskog, Lily James

April 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
April 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
April 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Philosopher Thomas Hobbes in 1588
-- Elihu Yale, namesake of Yale University, in 1649
-- Physician Joseph Lister in 1827
-- Educator Booker T. Washington in 1856
-- Physicist Hedwig Kohn in 1887
-- Actor Spencer Tracy in 1900
-- Actor Bette Davis in 1908
-- Actor Gregory Peck in 1916
-- Musician/actor Gale Storm in 1922
-- Filmmaker Roger Corman in 1926
-- Comedian Frank Gorshin in 1933
-- Actor Michael Moriarty in 1941 (age 84)
-- Actor Max Gail in 1943 (age 82)
-- Actor Jane Asher in 1946 (age 79)
-- Astronaut Judith Resnik in 1949
-- Musician Agnetha Fältskog (ABBA) in 1950 (age 75)
-- Actor Mitch Pileggi in 1952 (age 73)
-- Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera in 1955 (age 70)
-- Musician/actor Christopher Reid (Kid 'n Play) in 1964 (age 61)
-- Musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) in 1966 (age 59)
-- Musician Paula Cole in 1968 (age 57)
-- Actor Victoria Hamilton in 1971 (age 54)
-- Musician Pharrell Williams in 1973 (age 52)
-- Actor Sterling K. Brown in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Hayley Atwell in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Lily James in 1989 (age 36)