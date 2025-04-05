Famous birthdays for April 5: Agnetha Fältskog, Lily James

1 of 3 | The music group ABBA receives the Royal Vasa Order for outstanding contributions to Swedish and international music during a ceremony at Stockholm's Royal Palace in Sweden, on May 31, 2024. Agnetha Fältskog turns 75 on April 5. File Photo by Henrik Montgomery/EPA-EFE

April 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Philosopher Thomas Hobbes in 1588

-- Elihu Yale, namesake of Yale University, in 1649

-- Physician Joseph Lister in 1827

-- Educator Booker T. Washington in 1856

File Photo by Library of Congress

-- Physicist Hedwig Kohn in 1887

-- Actor Spencer Tracy in 1900

-- Actor Bette Davis in 1908

-- Actor Gregory Peck in 1916

-- Musician/actor Gale Storm in 1922

-- Filmmaker Roger Corman in 1926

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Comedian Frank Gorshin in 1933

-- Actor Michael Moriarty in 1941 (age 84)

-- Actor Max Gail in 1943 (age 82)

-- Actor Jane Asher in 1946 (age 79)

-- Astronaut Judith Resnik in 1949

-- Musician Agnetha Fältskog (ABBA) in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Mitch Pileggi in 1952 (age 73)

-- Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera in 1955 (age 70)

Advertisement

File Photo by Eduardo Munoz/UPI

-- Musician/actor Christopher Reid (Kid 'n Play) in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician Paula Cole in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Victoria Hamilton in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Pharrell Williams in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Sterling K. Brown in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Hayley Atwell in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Lily James in 1989 (age 36)