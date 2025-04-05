Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 5, 2025 / 3:00 AM / Updated April 5, 2019 at 11:06 AM

Famous birthdays for April 5: Agnetha Fältskog, Lily James

By UPI Staff
Share with X
The music group ABBA receives the Royal Vasa Order for outstanding contributions to Swedish and international music during a ceremony at Stockholm's Royal Palace in Sweden, on May 31, 2024. Agnetha Fältskog turns 75 on April 5. File Photo by Henrik Montgomery/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | The music group ABBA receives the Royal Vasa Order for outstanding contributions to Swedish and international music during a ceremony at Stockholm's Royal Palace in Sweden, on May 31, 2024. Agnetha Fältskog turns 75 on April 5. File Photo by Henrik Montgomery/EPA-EFE

April 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Philosopher Thomas Hobbes in 1588

-- Elihu Yale, namesake of Yale University, in 1649

-- Physician Joseph Lister in 1827

-- Educator Booker T. Washington in 1856

File Photo by Library of Congress

-- Physicist Hedwig Kohn in 1887

-- Actor Spencer Tracy in 1900

-- Actor Bette Davis in 1908

-- Actor Gregory Peck in 1916

-- Musician/actor Gale Storm in 1922

-- Filmmaker Roger Corman in 1926

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Comedian Frank Gorshin in 1933

-- Actor Michael Moriarty in 1941 (age 84)

-- Actor Max Gail in 1943 (age 82)

-- Actor Jane Asher in 1946 (age 79)

-- Astronaut Judith Resnik in 1949

-- Musician Agnetha Fältskog (ABBA) in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Mitch Pileggi in 1952 (age 73)

-- Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera in 1955 (age 70)

Advertisement

File Photo by Eduardo Munoz/UPI

-- Musician/actor Christopher Reid (Kid 'n Play) in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician Paula Cole in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Victoria Hamilton in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Pharrell Williams in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Sterling K. Brown in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Hayley Atwell in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Lily James in 1989 (age 36)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jesse Armstrong's 'Mountainhead' set for May 31 premiere on HBO
Movies // 12 hours ago
Jesse Armstrong's 'Mountainhead' set for May 31 premiere on HBO
April 4 (UPI) -- HBO announced the new film "Mountainhead," written and directed by "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong, will premiere on the cable network May 31.
Diana Taurasi docuseries in the works at Prime Video
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Diana Taurasi docuseries in the works at Prime Video
April 4 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist and basketball star Diana Taurasi is set to be the subject of an upcoming docuseries on Prime Video, the streamer announced Friday.
Stitch gets into trouble in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action remake
Movies // 12 hours ago
Stitch gets into trouble in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action remake
April 4 (UPI) -- Disney is offering another look at "Lilo & Stitch" ahead of the film's May 23 theater release with a new teaser and official clip shared Friday.
Brothers Osborne release 'Finish This Drink' single
Music // 12 hours ago
Brothers Osborne release 'Finish This Drink' single
April 4 (UPI) -- The Brothers Osborne released the single "Finish This Drink" and a lyric video on Friday, the duo's first new music since the EP "Break Mine."
'Wizard of Oz' to screen at Las Vegas Sphere
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Wizard of Oz' to screen at Las Vegas Sphere
April 4 (UPI) -- Classic film "The Wizard of Oz" will be transformed into "a fully immersive experience" when it plays at the Las Vegas Sphere on Aug. 28, the venue announced Friday.
'Wolf Man' to start streaming April 18 on Peacock
TV // 14 hours ago
'Wolf Man' to start streaming April 18 on Peacock
April 4 (UPI) -- The "Wolf Man" reboot starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner is set to arrive on Peacock beginning April 18, the streamer announced Friday.
'Motorheads' to arrive on Prime Video May 20
TV // 14 hours ago
'Motorheads' to arrive on Prime Video May 20
April 4 (UPI) -- "Motorheads," an upcoming young adult series starring Ryan Phillippe, is set to arrive on Prime Video May 20.
Brandi Carlile, Elton John release 'Who Believes in Angels?' album
Music // 15 hours ago
Brandi Carlile, Elton John release 'Who Believes in Angels?' album
April 4 (UPI) -- Brandi Carlile and Elton John dropped "Who Believes In Angels?" Friday ahead of their appearance on "Saturday Night Live" and a CBS concert special over the weekend.
Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere
Movies // 16 hours ago
Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere
April 4 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld and other "Sinners" cast members attended the New York City premiere of their upcoming horror movie Thursday.
'Superman' sneak peek sees a playful Krypto failing to understand
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Superman' sneak peek sees a playful Krypto failing to understand
April 4 (UPI) -- DC released a nearly 5-minute sneak peek at the upcoming film "Superman," offering an extended look at a scene from the teaser trailer involving Krypto the Superdog.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere
Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
Famous birthdays for April 4: Robert Downey Jr., Christine Lahti
Famous birthdays for April 4: Robert Downey Jr., Christine Lahti
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
Miley Cyrus releases 'End of the World' single, music video
Miley Cyrus releases 'End of the World' single, music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement