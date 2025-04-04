Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 4, 2025 / 3:54 PM

Diana Taurasi docuseries in the works at Prime Video

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Diana Taurasi of the United States women's basketball team poses with her gold medal following the awards ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, in 2021. She is set to be the subject of an upcoming docuseries from Prime Video. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Diana Taurasi of the United States women's basketball team poses with her gold medal following the awards ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, in 2021. She is set to be the subject of an upcoming docuseries from Prime Video. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist and basketball star Diana Taurasi is set to be the subject of an upcoming docuseries on Prime Video, the streamer announced Friday.

"Now, through incisive, remarkably candid interviews with Taurasi, her relatives, teammates, coaches, journalists and others who've witnessed her path first-hand, this three-part documentary series, titled Taurasi, will reveal an at once funny, defiant, vulnerable and deeply relatable athlete, whose authenticity and commitment to greatness have revolutionized women's basketball," the a press release states.

Advertisement

Taurasi's career has taken her to Russia and Turkey, and has yielded six Olympic gold medals, the release says.

Her story will be told in three parts, which is due to arrive this summer.

A specific release date has not yet been shared.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stitch gets into trouble in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action remake
Movies // 13 minutes ago
Stitch gets into trouble in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action remake
April 4 (UPI) -- Disney is offering another look at "Lilo & Stitch" ahead of the film's May 23 theater release with a new teaser and official clip shared Friday.
Brothers Osborne release 'Finish This Drink' single
Music // 47 minutes ago
Brothers Osborne release 'Finish This Drink' single
April 4 (UPI) -- The Brothers Osborne released the single "Finish This Drink" and a lyric video on Friday, the duo's first new music since the EP "Break Mine."
'Wizard of Oz' to screen at Las Vegas Sphere
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Wizard of Oz' to screen at Las Vegas Sphere
April 4 (UPI) -- Classic film "The Wizard of Oz" will be transformed into "a fully immersive experience" when it plays at the Las Vegas Sphere on Aug. 28, the venue announced Friday.
'Wolf Man' to start streaming April 18 on Peacock
TV // 1 hour ago
'Wolf Man' to start streaming April 18 on Peacock
April 4 (UPI) -- The "Wolf Man" reboot starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner is set to arrive on Peacock beginning April 18, the streamer announced Friday.
'Motorheads' to arrive on Prime Video May 20
TV // 2 hours ago
'Motorheads' to arrive on Prime Video May 20
April 4 (UPI) -- "Motorheads," an upcoming young adult series starring Ryan Phillippe, is set to arrive on Prime Video May 20.
Brandi Carlile, Elton John release 'Who Believes in Angels?' album
Music // 3 hours ago
Brandi Carlile, Elton John release 'Who Believes in Angels?' album
April 4 (UPI) -- Brandi Carlile and Elton John dropped "Who Believes In Angels?" Friday ahead of their appearance on "Saturday Night Live" and a CBS concert special over the weekend.
Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere
Movies // 4 hours ago
Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere
April 4 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld and other "Sinners" cast members attended the New York City premiere of their upcoming horror movie Thursday.
'Superman' sneak peek sees a playful Krypto failing to understand
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Superman' sneak peek sees a playful Krypto failing to understand
April 4 (UPI) -- DC released a nearly 5-minute sneak peek at the upcoming film "Superman," offering an extended look at a scene from the teaser trailer involving Krypto the Superdog.
Ed Sheeran sings with pink balloon in 'Azizam' music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Ed Sheeran sings with pink balloon in 'Azizam' music video
April 4 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran released "Azizam" and an accompanying music video Friday. The song appears on his upcoming album, "Play."
Miley Cyrus releases 'End of the World' single, music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Miley Cyrus releases 'End of the World' single, music video
April 4 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released "End of the World" and an accompanying music video Friday ahead of her upcoming visual concept album, "Something Beautiful," which arrives May 30.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
'Marvel Rivals' introduces Emma Frost, Ultron in Season 2 trailer
'Marvel Rivals' introduces Emma Frost, Ultron in Season 2 trailer
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
'Descendants 5' begins production, shares cast photo
'Descendants 5' begins production, shares cast photo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement