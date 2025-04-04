Diana Taurasi docuseries in the works at Prime Video

Diana Taurasi of the United States women's basketball team poses with her gold medal following the awards ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, in 2021. She is set to be the subject of an upcoming docuseries from Prime Video. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist and basketball star Diana Taurasi is set to be the subject of an upcoming docuseries on Prime Video, the streamer announced Friday. "Now, through incisive, remarkably candid interviews with Taurasi, her relatives, teammates, coaches, journalists and others who've witnessed her path first-hand, this three-part documentary series, titled Taurasi, will reveal an at once funny, defiant, vulnerable and deeply relatable athlete, whose authenticity and commitment to greatness have revolutionized women's basketball," the a press release states. Advertisement

Taurasi's career has taken her to Russia and Turkey, and has yielded six Olympic gold medals, the release says.

Her story will be told in three parts, which is due to arrive this summer.

A specific release date has not yet been shared.