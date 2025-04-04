Trending
April 4, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 4: Robert Downey Jr., Christine Lahti

By United Press International
Robert Downey Jr. celebrates his Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar backstage at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. The actor turns 60 on April 4. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 2 | Robert Downey Jr. celebrates his Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar backstage at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. The actor turns 60 on April 4. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Social reformer Dorothea Dix in 1802

-- Inventor Linus Yale in 1821

-- Actor Bea Benaderet in 1906

-- Musician Muddy Waters in 1913

-- Writer Maya Angelou in 1928

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Anthony Perkins in 1932

-- Music producer Clive Davis in 1932 (age 93)

-- Former baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1938

-- Musician Hugh Masekela in 1939

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member JoAnne Carner in 1939 (age 86)

-- Writer Kitty Kelley in 1942 (age 83)

-- Actor Craig T. Nelson in 1944 (age 81)

-- Actor Christine Lahti in 1950 (age 75)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Steve Gatlin (Gatlin Brothers) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor Mary-Margaret Humes in 1954 (age 71)

-- TV writer/producer David E. Kelley in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Hugo Weaving in 1960 (age 65)

-- TV personality Graham Norton in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor David Cross in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Robert Downey Jr. in 1965 (age 60)

-- Musician Josh Todd (Buckcherry) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Jill Scott in 1972 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Magnus Sveningsson (Cardigans) in 1972 (age 53)

-- Magician David Blaine in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor James Roday Rodriguez in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Heath Ledger in 1979

-- Actor Natasha Lyonne in 1979 (age 46)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Eric Andre in 1983 (age 42)

-- Chadian President Mahamat Déby in 1984 (age 41)

-- Musician/TV personality Todrick Hall in 1985 (age 40)

-- Musician/actor Jamie Lynn Spears in 1991 (age 34)

-- Musician Austin Mahone in 1996 (age 29)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
