Famous birthdays for April 4: Robert Downey Jr., Christine Lahti

April 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
April 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
April 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Social reformer Dorothea Dix in 1802
-- Inventor Linus Yale in 1821
-- Actor Bea Benaderet in 1906
-- Musician Muddy Waters in 1913
-- Writer Maya Angelou in 1928
-- Actor Anthony Perkins in 1932
-- Music producer Clive Davis in 1932 (age 93)
-- Former baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1938
-- Musician Hugh Masekela in 1939
-- World Golf Hall of Fame member JoAnne Carner in 1939 (age 86)
-- Writer Kitty Kelley in 1942 (age 83)
-- Actor Craig T. Nelson in 1944 (age 81)
-- Actor Christine Lahti in 1950 (age 75)
-- Musician Steve Gatlin (Gatlin Brothers) in 1951 (age 74)
-- Actor Mary-Margaret Humes in 1954 (age 71)
-- TV writer/producer David E. Kelley in 1956 (age 69)
-- Actor Hugo Weaving in 1960 (age 65)
-- TV personality Graham Norton in 1963 (age 62)
-- Actor David Cross in 1964 (age 61)
-- Actor Robert Downey Jr. in 1965 (age 60)
-- Musician Josh Todd (Buckcherry) in 1970 (age 55)
-- Musician Jill Scott in 1972 (age 53)
-- Musician Magnus Sveningsson (Cardigans) in 1972 (age 53)
-- Magician David Blaine in 1973 (age 52)
-- Actor James Roday Rodriguez in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Heath Ledger in 1979
-- Actor Natasha Lyonne in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Eric Andre in 1983 (age 42)
-- Chadian President Mahamat Déby in 1984 (age 41)
-- Musician/TV personality Todrick Hall in 1985 (age 40)
-- Musician/actor Jamie Lynn Spears in 1991 (age 34)
-- Musician Austin Mahone in 1996 (age 29)