April 3, 2025 / 9:28 AM

Olivia Munn discusses son's love for Elvis, music on 'Tonight'

By Jessica Inman
John Mulaney (L) and Olivia Munn arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. Munn discussed their son's love of music on "Tonight" Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
John Mulaney (L) and Olivia Munn arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. Munn discussed their son's love of music on "Tonight" Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

April 3 (UPI) -- Olivia Munn discussed her son's love of music when she appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

The actress, 44, shares a three-year-old son, Malcolm, and 6-month-old daughter, Mei, with her husband, comedian John Mulaney.

Mulaney, 42, previously spoke about Malcolm's love of Elvis Presley during his own appearance on Tonight. Munn elaborated Wednesday, sharing how her son has recently started playing instruments.

"He loves Elvis -- his 1960s special, he loves to sit and watch it," she told Fallon. "...But now he's into more instruments. He recently asked for a trumpet, and he wanted a real trumpet."

Munn also got Malcolm a snare drum but has relegated him to playing in the basement.

"It's so loud," she said.

When Mulaney appeared on Tonight in December he shared that Malcom's birthday party "had an Elvis theme, per his request."

"I think it started with Lilo & Stitch because they listen to Elvis in that movie," Mulaney said at the time. "...He heard the song 'Mystery Train' by Elvis, and he goes 'Dad, I like that song,' so we started listening to more Elvis, and then we were sitting at home one day, and I said, 'Do you want to see what Elvis looks like? Like do you want to watch him sing?' and he goes 'Yeah,' and I turned on the Elvis 1968 comeback special, and my son, two years old, was riveted more than any Inside Out, Moana, anything, staring at Elvis in a leather suit in the late '60s."

Munn stars opposite Jon Hamm in Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbors, which premieres April 11 on the streamer.

"Jon Hamm's character is at the top of the world," Munn said of the show. "He has all the money and power, and then he loses it all. And his wife is having an affair with his best friend, and he has lost his job, he has no more money, and to keep up appearances, he starts stealing from his rich friends and neighbors."

