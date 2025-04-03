Trending
April 3, 2025 / 10:59 AM

Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan talk collaboration on 'Tonight Show'

By Ben Hooper
Michael B. Jordan stars in Ryan Coogler's horror film "Sinners," which hits theaters April 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Michael B. Jordan stars in Ryan Coogler's horror film "Sinners," which hits theaters April 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Writer/director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss their many collaborations, including the upcoming horror film Sinners.

Coogler told Fallon that Jordan -- who starred in the director's films Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever -- is an "incredible performer" and a "consummate professional."

"If you find a connection, you know, you've got to keep that in an industry like ours," Coogler said.

Jordan voiced agreement with his frequent collaborator.

"I mean, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, you know what I'm saying?" he said.

The also duo shared how their collaboration on the upcoming film Sinners started a bit different from normal.

"Actually, I was calling him to pitch him a project," Jordan recalled. "And he was like, 'Oh man, that's cool, that's cool -- but, hey, I've been working on something, how about this?'"

Jordan mimed reading the script, while adding: "I was like, 'Oh, this is pretty cool, let's do this!'"

The actor said his own pitch is still being developed on the back-burner.

Jordan plays dual roles in Sinners, a horror film about twin brothers who return to their hometown in the 1930s, only to find the town attacked by vampire-like supernatural fiends.

Sinners releases in theaters April 18.

